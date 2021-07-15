HAVERHILL -- Missing several players from the high school team that won it’s first postseason game in more than a decade, Haverhill’s American Legion squad doesn’t have much room for error this summer.
That was proven Wednesday evening when Post 4 won all but one inning en route to a 4-1 loss to Lynn at Trinity Stadium.
Some of the Hillies who are playing AAU ball instead of Legion this summer include MVC Division 2 Player of the Year Elijah Moses and pitching ace Shawn Joubert.
“I get it,” Haverhill third baseman Cole Farmer said. “I played AAU, too, so I understand. I just can’t afford it right now. But there isn’t any excuse to not come here and win with whoever we have. We had a good season in high school, and we have to bring the same competitiveness.”
Haverhill (3-2) grabbed a first-inning lead and starter Patrick Kelleher cruised through five innings. But the visitors scored all their runs in a furious sixth inning when Lynn rapped four of its six hits and took advantage of a Post 4 error for the final run of the frame.
“I had it going for a while,” said Kelleher, who also had a tough-luck loss in a 3-2 defeat to Beverly-Salem. “I couldn’t really throw that first-pitch strike. But once I got back in the count it was working fine. I could throw my off speed fine once I figured out the fastball and it was working. It worked out nice. It just kind of fell apart at the end.”
Kelleher allowed one hit over the first five innings, throwing 37 pitches while retiring 11 consecutive batters from the second through the fifth.
The Haverhill starter, who made a nice leaping grab on a third-inning grounder, walked the first batter in the sixth and the 10th hitter in the order (Lynn used an extra player in the lineup) drilled a liner off Kelleher’s foot for an infield single. Next was a perfectly laid bunt turned single before Niko Galeazzi hit a two-run single down the third-base line.
“There were a couple soggy hits,” Kelleher said. “I wish I was a little quicker to make that play (that hit the foot). That was the beginning of the end.”
Farmer provided Haverhill the early lead with a first-inning single that plated lead-off hitter Ryan Brown, who walked, stole second and advanced to third on a wild pitch.
But that was the only time Post 4 threatened Lynn starter Ethaniel Almanderez. The Lynn Classical graduate struck out eight and walked two while allowing only one runner to reach second the final six innings.
“He was not really impressive at all, and I’m rather disappointed that we didn’t get a lot more hits,” Farmer said of the Lynn hurler, who forced Farmer into a ground out and fly out his final two plate appearances. “Especially myself.
“We had three hits and I had one, but it makes no difference. I feel I could’ve gone up there and at least hit the ball hard at someone every time. There’s really no excuse for it.”
LYNN 4, HAVERHILL POST 4 1
Lynn (2-0) 000 004 0 – 4
Haverhill (3-2) 100 000 0 – 1
Lynn (4): Galatis rf 4-1-2, Galeazzi c 2-1-1, Dow cf 3-09-1, Anderson 3b 2-0-0, McMahon ph 1-0-0, Fritz ep 3-0-1, O’Conner lf 3-0-0, McManos 1b 2-0-0, Duverge 2b 3-0-0, Almanderez p 1-1-0, Luciano ss 2-1-1. Totals 26-4-6
Haverhill (1): Ryan Brown cf 1-1-0, David Corcoran rf 2-0-0 Colin Snyder dh 1-0-0, Patrick Kelleher p/rf 3-0-0, Cole Farmer 3b 3-0-1, Mark Casto c 3-0-0, Connor Firek lf 2-0-0, Brendan Dodier ph 1-0-1, Nico Giuardo 1b 3-0-0, Wellminto Perez 2b 2-0-1, Bryan Carter ss 2-0-0. Totals 23-1-3
RBI: Lynn – Galeazzi 2, Anderson; Haverhill – Farmer
WP: Almanderez; LP: Kelleher
BEVERLY CLIPS ANDOVER
Andover Post 8 fell to Beverly 5-3 despite fine pitching from Ryan Grecco, who only gave up two hits in 5 2/3 innings.
Jackson Brown led the Andover offens with three hits and an RBI and Terry Morrissey had an RBI double.
Andover (2-2) will host Lawrence Thursday at 6 p.m.
