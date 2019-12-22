Kennedy Honors: Lawrence native wins Brown award

Lawrence native Frank Kennedy won Brown football’s Jay Barry Award, the highest award given by the team to an alum.
Kennedy, a longtime Andover schoolteacher and Hampton Beach businessman (Playland Arcade), has supported Brown football for over 50 years.
Brown coach James Perry of Andover said, “Frank Kennedy is one of our most active alums. He is a passionate football fan who has mentored many players.
“His presence in the Merrimack Valley is immense and as a result his passion has spread to many terrific Brown football players including those in the Farnham, Finneran, O’Brien, and Perry families among others. On a personal note, Frank was a driving force behind my attending Brown and remains a close friend.”
Those aforementioned names, all from the town of Andover, are the stuff of Brown football legend.
Bobby, Mark and Paul Farnham were each All-Ivy players in the mid-’70s to mid-’80s. In the next generation, Buddy Farnham nearly made the Patriots.
Brendan Finneran is one of the great linemen in school history and Neal Finneran was a captain.
James Perry was New England offensive MVP and a Brown Hall of Famer. Nephew E.J. Perry was runner-up for Ivy League Offensive MVP this fall.
Bill O’Brien starred at the school and is now the Houston Texans head coach. His brother, Tom, also played at Brown.
...
TWITTER: @MullyET
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.