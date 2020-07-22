MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Kevin Garnett wants to come back to Minnesota — as a Timberwolves owner.
The longtime NBA superstar said Tuesday he is part of a group that is hoping to buy the franchise from Glen Taylor, who has owned it since 1994.
Taylor said in a statement he was recently approached by a third-party group to discuss the future of the franchise. He told The Athletic that interested buyers have been told that the franchise must stay in Minnesota, which doesn't appear to be a problem for Garnett.
He tweeted that “no two people love the city more than myself and Glen Taylor and I look forward to trying to work with him to achieve my dream.”
Garnett spent his first 12 seasons in Minnesota, where he was voted NBA MVP in 2004 when the Wolves reached the Western Conference finals.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.