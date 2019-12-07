'Kids' lead Celtics to wire-to-wire victory

BOSTON — Friday night might have been the best win of the season for the Celtics.
The Green were on fire from the opening tip, and never trailed in what ended up being a dominant 108-95 win over the Nuggets.
Jayson Tatum (26) and Jaylen Brown (21) led the way in scoring for the C’s, who improved to 16-5.
Here are five quick takes from a statement showing at the TD Garden.
1. ‘Kids’ stepping up
One of the big talking points heading into the season was the development of Tatum and Brown.
The two No. 3 overall picks have had good careers.
But, now entering their third and fourth seasons, respectively, the question was whether they were capable of taking that next step. Adding Kemba Walker in free agency was a huge addition, sure, but if the Celtics are still looking for titles, it’s going to be off the backs of Tatum and Brown turning into All-Stars.
Through 25% of the season, Tatum (21.0 ppg) and Brown (19.9 ppg) are second and third on the team in scoring while logging the most minutes played.
They look confident, and when they’re both on — as they were last night — the Celtics can beat anyone.
2. Brown on fire
Speaking of Brown, the sky-walking forward has now scored at least 20 points in six of the team’s last seven games.
He’s averaging 22.3 ppg over the seven-game stretch, and last night’s 21-point performance on 8-of-15 shooting was highlighted by a monster one-handed slam at the end of the third quarter.
3. Revenge win
The Northwest Division-leading Nuggets (14-6) earned a 96-92 win over the Celtics a couple of weeks ago, but the Green made sure to get the series split Friday night. Big man Nikola Jokic (30 points, 10 rebounds) was impressive, but he didn’t get much help.
4. Hayward update
After Friday’s win, the Celtics are now 10-4 since Gordon Hayward went down against the Spurs.
The All-Star forward took part in the normal pre-game shootaround, and coach Brad Stevens said the team expects him to resume practicing on Sunday.
Brown and Tatum have flourished, and guys like Brad Wanamaker have made the most of their extended minutes, but Hayward’s return will be a welcome one.
5. Williams a Smart fan
Rookie Grant Williams was a big fan of the Marcus Smart posters the team was organizing in the locker room before the game.
He made sure to grab one and have Smart sign it before taping it above his locker.
“I’m his biggest fan!” he smiled as he hung it up.
