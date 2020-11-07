NASHUA — Windham placed third and Sanborn fifth at the 45th annual boys Meet of Champions race Saturday at Mines Falls Park in Nashua (3.11 miles).
Coe-Brown was the runaway winner with 29 points. Concord was second (81), Windham third (107) and Sanborn fifth (165).
The top local individual was junior Michael Killian of Windham in ninth in 15:52.1 with Sanborn sophomore Jared Khalil 15th in 16:07.8. Windham’s Trey Gonzalez took 16th and fellow Jaguar senior Rohan Rai was right behind in 17th.
Freshman Tyson Khalil placed 26th and senior Dylan Khalil placed 52nd overall for Sanborn. Senior Owen Stocker backed the Khalils with a 36th-place finish in the 116-runner field.
Coe-Brown senior Addison Cox, who won the Division 1 meet last week, beat Souhegan’s Chloe Trudel by 12.4 seconds, to win the 45th annual girls race in 18:01.2. Her brother, sophomore Aidan Cox, won the boys’ race.
There were two area girls qualifiers with Windham senior Abby Hughes (20:55.4) placing 52nd and Timberlane junior Silan Gitterman (21:38.8) taking 78th among the 116 runners. Hanover won the girls team competition by just one point, 104-105, over Exeter. No local girls teams qualified.
Of course, like with most sports, this was a unique season due to the pandemic, which cost some elite runners and teams their seasons.
Meet of Champions boys
at Mines Falls Park, Nashua (3.11 miles)
Team scores (15 teams): 1. Coe-Brown 29; 2. Concord 81, 3. Windham 107, 4. Londonderry 109, 5. Sanborn 165
Top finishers/area results (116 runners): 1. Aidan Cox (Coe-Brown) 14:58.8, 2. Ebben Bragg (Concord) 15:23.8, 3. Luke Tkaczyk (Coe-Brown) 15:28.6; 9. Michael Killian (Windham) 15:52.1; 15. Jared Khalil (Sanborn) 16:07.8; 16. Trey Gonzalez (Windham) 16:07.9; 17. Rohan Rai (Windham) 16:13.8
26. Tyson Khalil (Sanborn) 16:34.1; 27. Logan Carter (Windham) 16:38.9; 36. Owen Stocker (Sanborn) 16:56.0; 52. Dylan Khalil (Sanborn) 17:30.4; 58. Cole Flenniken (Windham) 17:38.1; 68. Gavin O’Donnell (Sanborn) 17:50.3; 74. Brady Carroll (Windham) 17:57.8; 88. Jacob Thomas (Sanborn) 18:11.3; 100. Jake Tedford (Sanborn) 18:43.1
Meet of Champions girls
at Mines Falls Park, Nashua (3.11 miles)
Team scores (15 teams): 1. Hanover 104; 2. Exeter 105, 3. Coe-Brown 115; no local teams qualified
Top finishers/area results (116 runners): 1. Addison Cox (Coe-Brown) 18:01.2; 2. Chloe Trudel (Souhegan) 18:13.6; 3. Sophia Reynolds (Merrimack Valley) 18:55.8; 52. Abby Hughes (Windham) 20:55.4; 78. Silan Gitterman (Timberlane) 21:38.8
