HAVERHILL — Last year when Terry Hartford drove to the Bradford Ski Area with his Georgetown-Newburyport ski team for races, he would pick his son Henry up from Pentucket on the way so he would have a chance to get a few runs in too.
Then a freshman, Henry Hartford was clearly talented, but as a Pentucket student he didn’t have the chance to compete in the North Shore Ski League himself given that Pentucket didn’t have its own team. The older Hartford had long hoped to change that, and this winter those efforts finally paid off.
“I started lobbying the coaches, the league, the athletic directors,” said Hartford, who now coaches the Newburyport boys and girls teams after breaking off from Georgetown. “Long story short after three years of toil the opportunity finally presented itself at Haverhill.”
This winter Pentucket skiers had the opportunity to compete at the high school level for the first time, with the school entering into a co-op with Haverhill High. The locals have immediately taken advantage, with four Pentucket boys finishing in the top 25 overall in each of their first two races. Junior Adam Payne and Henry Hartford, now a sophomore, have made a particularly strong impression, finishing second and fifth overall both times out to immediately establish themselves as two of the top skiers in the region.
“We were all super excited about it,” said Payne, who has previously skied competitively at Bradford and Wachusett. “First time for Pentucket [skiers] coming out and performing that well, I’d say we did a really good job and I’m really proud of us.”
The infusion of talent from Pentucket has had an immediate impact on Haverhill, which has often struggled to compete with the bigger programs in the North Shore Ski League. The Haverhill boys finished 3-9 last year, and that actually represented a high-water mark for the program after finishing with two wins or fewer every other season this past decade. The girls haven’t fared any better, going 0-14 last year and finishing at or near the bottom of the standings regularly before that.
With the new Pentucket skiers on board, the Haverhill boys are now 2-2 to start the year.
“They’re very good! They’re very fast,” said Haverhill coach Logan Seale of the Pentucket skiers. “It’s definitely given us a boost.”
A big part of Haverhill’s problems in recent years has stemmed from low or inconsistent numbers. The Hillies have historically co-oped with Swampscott and North Reading, but lately Haverhill hasn’t gotten any athletes from North Reading, opening up a spot for Pentucket.
Pentucket athletic director Dan Thornton said the co-op was years in the making.
“We’ve been trying to get skiing off the ground here for 10 years, and for one reason or another, there weren’t enough kids interested or we couldn’t get involved in a co-op,” Thornton said, adding that the Haverhill opportunity came together very quickly.
In a year where the pandemic has taken so many opportunities from high school athletes, Pentucket’s abrupt emergence onto the local high school skiing scene has been a notable bright spot. For the Hartford family it has been particularly gratifying, though last Friday it also presented a unique scenario where Terry found himself coaching against — and getting beaten by — his own son.
But if that was the price for Henry and his schoolmates getting the chance to compete, then that was fine with him.
“There weren’t any mixed emotions. I’m happy for my son,” Hartford said.
