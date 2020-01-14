The Kings of the Ring rankings are a weekly feature by The Eagle-Tribune. Wrestling writer Dave Dyer ranks the top area wrestlers in each weight class:
106 pounds
1. Jimmy Glynn, Central Catholic
2. Aidan Williams, Windham
3. (tie) Luis Mauricio, Lawrence
Ryan O’Rourke, Salem
113 pounds
1. Ben Davoli, Haverhill
2. Konrad Parker, Timberlane
3. Michael Crowe, Methuen
120 pounds
1. Dom Robinson, Pinkerton
2. Sean Hellman, Andover
3. Jackie Dehney, Central
126 pounds
1. Matt Adams, Salem
2. John Leavitt, Timberlane
3. Aden Ranno, Gr. Lawrence
132 pounds
1. Codey Wild, Timberlane
2. Ethan Ford, North Andover
3. Stephen Donovan, Central
138 pounds
1. Mike Glynn, Central Catholic
2. Nick Pallaria, Timberlane
3. (tie) George Boudreau, Salem
Rawson Iwanicki, St. John’s Prep
145 pounds
1. John Vasquez, Lawrence
2. Jake Nicolosi, Haverhill
3. Jonathan Davila, Andover
152 pounds
1. Kelvin Davila, Andover
2. Steven Wise, Haverhill
3. Anthony Rousseau, Timberlane
160 pounds
1. Elias Maita, Andover
2. Evan Haskins, Pelham
3. Jeremias Collazo, Whittier
170 pounds
1. CJ Brown, Methuen
2. Sean Ballou, Andover
3. Eamon Garrity-Rokous, Phillips
182 pounds
1. Sterling McLaughlin, Pinkerton
2. Owen Buffagna, Central Catholic
3. Nick Carroll, Pelham
195 pounds
1. Conor Maslanek, Pelham
2. Eric Sanchez, Lawrence
3. Niko Langlois, Timberlane
220 pounds
1. Beau Dillon, Salem
2. Anthony Mears, Central Catholic
3. Chris Lund, Timberlane
285 pounds
1. Josh Ozoria, Lawrence
2. Jay Levy, Haverhill
3. Corey Bard, Methuen
