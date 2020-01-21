The Kings of the Ring rankings are a weekly feature by The Eagle-Tribune. Wrestling writer Dave Dyer ranks the top area wrestlers in each weight class:

106 pounds

1. Jimmy Glynn, Central Catholic

2. Aiden Williams, Windham

3. (tie) Luis Mauricio, Lawrence

Ryan O’Rourke, Salem

113 pounds

1. Ben Davoli, Haverhill

2. Konrad Parker, Timberlane

3. Michael Crowe, Methuen

120 pounds

1. Dom Robinson, Pinkerton

2. Jackie Dehney, Central

3. Phil Giordano, Salem

Youscarl Nina, Whittier

Sean Hellman, Andover

126 pounds

1. Matt Adams, Salem

2. John Leavitt, Timberlane

3. (tie) Aden Ranno, Gr. Lawrence

Colin Nugent, Phillips Academy

132 pounds

1. Codey Wild, Timberlane

2. Ethan Ford, North Andover

3. (tie) Stephen Donovan, Central

Edgar Feliciano, Haverhill

138 pounds

1. Mike Glynn, Central Catholic

2. Nick Pallaria, Timberlane

3. (tie) George Boudreau, Salem

Rawson Iwanicki, St. John’s Prep

145 pounds

1. John Vasquez, Lawrence

2. Jake Nicolosi, Haverhill

3. Jonathan Davila, Andover

152 pounds

1. Steven Wise, Haverhill

2. Kelvin Davila, Andover .

3. Anthony Rousseau, Timberlane

160 pounds

1. Elias Maita, Andover

2. Jeremias Collazo, Whittier

3. Evan Haskins, Pelham

170 pounds

1. CJ Brown, Methuen

2. Sean Ballou, Andover

3. Eamon Garrity-Rokous, Phillips

182 pounds

1. Sterling McLaughlin, Pinkerton

2. Owen Buffagna, Central Catholic

3. Nick Carroll, Pelham

195 pounds

1. Conor Maslanek, Pelham

2. Eric Sanchez, Lawrence

3. Niko Langlois, Timberlane

220 pounds

1. Beau Dillon, Salem

2. Anthony Mears, Central Catholic

3. Chris Lund, Timberlane

285 pounds

1. Josh Ozoria, Lawrence

2. Jay Levy, Haverhill

3. Corey Bard, Methuen

