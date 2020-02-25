The Kings of the Ring rankings are a weekly feature by The Eagle-Tribune. Wrestling writer Dave Dyer ranks the top area wrestlers in each weight class:
106 pounds
1. Jimmy Glynn, Central Catholic
2. (tie) Ryan O’Rourke, Salem
Luis Mauricio, Lawrence
3. Aden Williams, Windham
113 pounds
1. Ben Davoli, Haverhill
2. Konrad Parker, Timberlane
3. Michael Crowe, Methuen
120 pounds
1. Dom Robinson, Pinkerton
2. Jake Rousseau, Timberlane
3. Jackie Dehney, Central
126 pounds
1. Payton Sills, Windham
2. Matt Adams, Salem
3. (tie) Colin Nugent, Phillips Academy
John Leavitt, Timberlane
132 pounds
1. Codey Wild, Timberlane
2. Ethan Ford, North Andover
3, Edgar Feliciano, Haverhill
138 pounds
1. Mike Glynn, Central Catholic
2. Rawson Iwanicki, St. John’s Prep
3. (tie) Nick Pallaria, Timberlane
George Boudreau, Salem
145 pounds
1. Jake Nicolosi, Haverhill
2. John Vazquez, Lawrence
3. Jonathan Davila, Andover
152 pounds
1. Steven Wise, Haverhill
2. Kelvin Davila, Andover
3. Anthony Rousseau, Timberlane
160 pounds
1. Elias Maita, Andover
2. Jeremias Collazo, Whittier
3. Evan Haskins, Pelham
170 pounds
1. CJ Brown, Methuen
2. Eamon Garrity-Rokous, Phillips
3. Sean Ballou, Andover
182 pounds
1. Sterling McLaughlin, Pinkerton
2. Nick Carroll, Pelham
3. Anthony Romano, Methuen
195 pounds
1. Conor Maslanek, Pelham
2. Eric Sanchez, Lawrence
3, Jack Carbone, North Andover
220 pounds
1. Beau Dillon, Salem
2. Anthony Mears, Central Catholic
3. Chris Lund, Timberlane
285 pounds
1. Josh Ozoria, Salem
2. AJ Heidtke, Andover
3. Jay Levy, Haverhill
