The Kings of the Ring rankings are a weekly feature by The Eagle-Tribune. Wrestling writer Dave Dyer ranks the top area wrestlers in each weight class:

106 pounds

1. Jimmy Glynn, Central Catholic

2. (tie) Ryan O’Rourke, Salem

Luis Mauricio, Lawrence

3. Aden Williams, Windham

113 pounds

1. Ben Davoli, Haverhill

2. Konrad Parker, Timberlane

3. Michael Crowe, Methuen

120 pounds

1. Dom Robinson, Pinkerton

2. Jake Rousseau, Timberlane

3. Jackie Dehney, Central

126 pounds

1. Payton Sills, Windham

2. Matt Adams, Salem

3. (tie) Colin Nugent, Phillips Academy

John Leavitt, Timberlane

132 pounds

1. Codey Wild, Timberlane

2. Ethan Ford, North Andover

3, Edgar Feliciano, Haverhill

138 pounds

1. Mike Glynn, Central Catholic

2. Rawson Iwanicki, St. John’s Prep

3. (tie) Nick Pallaria, Timberlane

George Boudreau, Salem

145 pounds

1. Jake Nicolosi, Haverhill

2. John Vazquez, Lawrence

3. Jonathan Davila, Andover

152 pounds

1. Steven Wise, Haverhill

2. Kelvin Davila, Andover

3. Anthony Rousseau, Timberlane

160 pounds

1. Elias Maita, Andover

2. Jeremias Collazo, Whittier

3. Evan Haskins, Pelham

170 pounds

1. CJ Brown, Methuen

2. Eamon Garrity-Rokous, Phillips

3. Sean Ballou, Andover

182 pounds

1. Sterling McLaughlin, Pinkerton

2. Nick Carroll, Pelham

3. Anthony Romano, Methuen

195 pounds

1. Conor Maslanek, Pelham

2. Eric Sanchez, Lawrence

3, Jack Carbone, North Andover

220 pounds

1. Beau Dillon, Salem

2. Anthony Mears, Central Catholic

3. Chris Lund, Timberlane

285 pounds

1. Josh Ozoria, Salem

2. AJ Heidtke, Andover

3. Jay Levy, Haverhill

