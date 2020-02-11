The Kings of the Ring rankings are a weekly feature by The Eagle-Tribune. Wrestling writer Dave Dyer ranks the top area wrestlers in each weight class:
106 pounds
1. Jimmy Glynn, Central Catholic
2. Aiden Williams, Windham
3. (tie) Luis Mauricio, Lawrence
Ryan O’Rourke, Salem
113 pounds
1. Ben Davoli, Haverhill
2. Konrad Parker, Timberlane
3. Michael Crowe, Methuen
120 pounds
1. Dom Robinson, Pinkerton
2. Jackie Dehney, Central
3. Phil Giordano, Salem
126 pounds
1. Matt Adams, Salem
2. Colin Nugent, Phillips Academy
3. (tie) John Leavitt, Timberlane
Aden Ranno, Gr. Lawrence
132 pounds
1. Codey Wild, Timberlane
2. Ethan Ford, North Andover
3. (tie) Stephen Donovan, Central
Edgar Feliciano, Haverhill
138 pounds
1. Mike Glynn, Central Catholic
2. Nick Pallaria, Timberlane
3. (tie) George Boudreau, Salem
Rawson Iwanicki, St. John’s Prep
145 pounds
1. Jake Nicolosi, Haverhill
2. John Vasquez, Lawrence
3. Jonathan Davila, Andover
152 pounds
1. Steven Wise, Haverhill
2. Kelvin Davila, Andover .
3. Anthony Rousseau, Timberlane
160 pounds
1. Elias Maita, Andover
2. Jeremias Collazo, Whittier
3. Evan Haskins, Pelham
170 pounds
1. Eamon Garrity-Rokous, Phillips
2. CJ Brown, Methuen
3. Sean Ballou, Andover
182 pounds
1. Sterling McLaughlin, Pinkerton
2. Nick Carroll, Pelham
3. Owen Bufagna, Central Catholic
195 pounds
1. Conor Maslanek, Pelham
2. Eric Sanchez, Lawrence
3. Niko Langlois, Timberlane
220 pounds
1. Beau Dillon, Salem
2. Anthony Mears, Central Catholic
3. Chris Lund, Timberlane
285 pounds
1. Josh Ozoria, Salem
2. Jay Levy, Haverhill
3. Corey Bard, Methuen
