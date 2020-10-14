Jackson Paradis certainly knows how to make an opening statement.
A 314-yards, three touchdown game is an awfully impressive way to kick off a season.
“That was the most fun I’ve ever had in a game,” said Paradis, a resident of Kingston, N.H. “Once we started getting the flow, everyone on the team started to click. It was incredible.”
Paradis, a junior at Tilton (N.H.) Academy, delivered that dynamic debut in his Hornets’ season-opening victory over Proctor Academy on Friday. It was the latest example of why Paradis has emerged as one of New England’s top college football recruits.
The 6-foot, 225-pound running back has already earned scholarship offers from Division 1-A (FBS) Colorado State — led by former Boston College coach Steve Addazio — UMass Amherst and Austin Peay, where former Andover star C.J. Scarpa is an assistant coach.
Paradis entered this fall as the No. 1 overall college football recruit in New Hampshire, and No. 75 running back recruit in the country, for the 2022 graduating class by recruiting website 247sports.com. It rated him a three-star prospect out of five stars.
Website recruitingnewsguru.com reports he has also received interest from UConn, Pittsburgh, California, Army, Temple, Princeton, Rice, Bowling Green, Rutgers, Syracuse, and Nebraska.
“It’s a dream come true to be recruited by Division 1 programs,” said Paradis. “(College football) has always been a major goal in my life. I have worked really hard to get here.”
ON-FIELD EXCELLENCE
After a year at Sanborn — where he rushed for over 100 yards five times, including 179 yards against Hollis-Brookline — Paradis transferred to Tilton Academy before the 2019 season. He joined fellow former Sanborn standout and current Colorado State lineman Owen Snively at Tilton.
“I always had transferring to a prep school in my mind,” said Paradis. “My head coach, Matt Dawson, was hired at Tilton after 18 years coaching college football. My dad and coach Dawson had many mutual friends, and I was able to get in contact with him through that. Coach Dawson is a great coach and it was an easy move to make.”
Last fall, Paradis rushed for 825 and scored nine touchdowns, playing in just five games due to a sprained ankle.
“I had a good first game last year that made me realize that, even though I missed half the game due to dehydration, I could play at that level,” he said. “Last year was a tough year in a lot of different ways. I had a lot of nagging injuries.”
After a dedicated offseason of workouts — through the coronavirus pandemic — Paradis opened 2020 with a bang. He was in the end zone six times during that win, with three 2-point conversions to go with his three touchdowns.
“Our win gave the returning players a feeling we have never felt,” he said. “Last year we were almost at the point of forfeiting games, and to come as far as we did in a year is amazing to me.”
WORKOUT WARRIOR
It’s not hard to see why Division 1 college programs have shown lots of interest in Paradis.
The hulking back, who also plays linebacker, has a max bench press of 320 pounds, squats 490 pounds and can lift 265 pounds in the “clean” lift. But he isn’t simply a power runner.
Paradis has been clocked at 4.58 in the 40-yard dash and 11.15 in the 100-yard dash, the latter faster than the 2019 New Hampshire Meet of Champions track meet winner, and would have placed him third at 2019 New Englands.
“I see that my size and my speed as my strengths,” he said. “I know I’m a bigger running back, but I have worked on keeping my speed up. I worked harder than I ever have before this summer with my trainer.
“My first college offer was Colorado State University. A lot of schools are in contact with me, and I’m trying to keep my options open. My goal for the rest of this season is to keep helping Tilton football. I feel like I am coming into this season with more confidence than ever before.”
FOOTBALL FAMILY
Tilton Academy football star Jackson Paradis of Kingston, N.H., comes from a family of athletes.
Sean Paradis, father — Played football at Pentucket and Central Connecticut.
Sheldon Paradis, grandfather — Played football at Haverhill High and UMass Amherst.
Wayne Paradis, uncle — Played football at University of Arizona and Boston University.
Scott Paradis, uncle — Played football at Ohio University.
Grace Paradis, sister — Currently a sophomore for Division 1 St. John’s University soccer.
...
Contact David Willis at @DWillisET or DWillis@eagletribune.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.