The reigning Eagle-Tribune male Athlete of the Year has set his college athletic plans.
North Andover’s Jake McElroy has committed to play college baseball at Holy Cross, he announced on Friday.
“It’s so exciting,” said McElroy. “I love the school and I love the baseball coaches. I was looking for the right situation, and Holy Cross checked every box. I can’t wait to get down there.”
McElroy, however, will wait a year before joining the Crusaders in the fall of 2020.
The 2019 North Andover High grad will first, as planned, spend a year at Proctor Academy before embarking on his college career.
But meeting with Holy Cross, McElroy decided there was no reason to wait on a college choice.
“I didn’t really have a timeline for a college decision,” he said. “But I knew that, if it was the right time and the right place, I would know it. That was Holy Cross.
“Coach (Greg) DiCenzo is a tough, hard nosed guy — my kind of guy — and the facilities are amazing. And I love the chance to go out and compete right away.”
McElroy, of course, was a three-sport superstar at North Andover.
He was the Eagle-Tribune football offensive MVP last fall (1,590 yards, 18 TDs passing) leading the Scarlet Knights to their first ever state title. He was then an Eagle-Tribune Super Teamer for the Division 2 North finalist basketball team (17.5 points per game, 71 3-pointers) and an Eagle-Tribune All-Star for the Super 8 champion baseball team (.466 average,19 RBIs).
For his efforts, he earned the Eagle-Tribune’s Max Bishop Male Athlete of the Year — given to the top three-sport male in the area.
When making his college plans, though, the 5-foot-11, 185-pounder knew baseball was his sport.
“I was open to playing all three sports,” he said. “But baseball has been my love since I was little. I feel like baseball, and the Red Sox, have always been my favorites. I love the sport.
“A few NESCAC (New England Small College Athletic Conference) schools talked to me about football. But nothing ever got too serious. Holy Cross baseball was the right fit.”
First up, McElroy is excited for one more year on the gridiron and court with Proctor. He will report for football practice on Sept. 4.
“I can’t wait to play for Proctor,” said McElroy. “I’m pumped for one last rodeo for football and basketball before I have to move on. I would love to make a statement in both sports.
“In baseball, I want to be more consistent. I want to be more polished on the field and work on my mechanics. It’s also a year to get bigger and stronger before Holy Cross.”
Last year the Crusaders went 22-32 and the 2017 team made the NCAA Division 1 tournament.
