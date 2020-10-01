Knights aim to knock off Lowell

With no invitationals or a state meet, there’s only one way for Merrimack Valley Conference boys cross country teams to gauge their progress.
How do they stack up against perennial MVC power Lowell?
In the case of North Andover, the Knights might stack up quite well. From last year’s 9-1 team, they return frontrunner Jack Bicksler as well as more than solid runners like Matt McDevitt, Lenny Veguilla and Sergev Moritz while welcoming touted freshman Luke McGillivray.
“Competition will be fierce for spots 4-7 and there will probably be some movement given that there are seven runners competing for those spots,” said veteran coach Rick DelleChiaie. “The Lowell meet becomes the focus for the team.”
No other local team will likely have the depth to challenge Lowell, but Methuen could be a spoiler thanks to the return of talented junior Freddy Coleman and solid returnees Mitchell Crowe and Jason Dibble.
Merrimack Valley Boys Cross Country
Andover
2019 season: 3-7
Top returnees: Charlie Beams, Sr.; Zack Nepomnayshy, Sr.; Michael Koral, Sr.; Owen Salamone, Sr.; Matt Serrano, Jr.; Colin Spring, Jr.; DJ Walsh, Jr.; Pat McCarthy, Jr.
Promising newcomers: Cameron Kirn, Sr.; Spencer Belson, Frosh.; Ryan Todisco, Frosh.
Coach Sue Kiley (3rd year)
Central Catholic
2019 season: 8-2
Top returnees: Matthew Giannasca, Sr.; Ryan George, Sr., Andrew Bernal, Sr.; Jason Demers, Sr.; Leo Parent, Sr.; Evan Tremblay, Jr.; Pat Walsh, Jr.; Sebastian Benedetto, Jr.; Alex Wilard, Soph;
Promising newcomers: Andrew Kriner, Soph; Aiden Dowd, Frosh.; John Prendergast, Frosh.; Evan Kowalski, Frosh.; Phillips Le, Frosh.; David Pothier, Frosh.
Coach Rob Benedetto (14th year)
Haverhill
2019 season: 2-8
Top returnees: Collin Daugherty, Sr.; Shea Robertson, Sr.; Shane Finn, Sr.; Jack Waligora, Jr.; Dan McGlashen, Jr.; Luke Helps, Jr.; Shane Pierce, Jr.; Joe Bourcy, Soph.; Andreus Burgess, Soph; Christian Sanchez, Soph.
Promising newcomers: Troy Gagnon, Jr.; Jack Coloutani, Frosh.
Coach Mike Maguire (29th year)
Methuen
2019 season: 6-4
Top returning runners: Mitchell Crowe, Sr.; Freddy Coleman, Jr.; Jason Dibble, Jr.; Michael Soucy, Jr.; Sam Stanley, Jr.; Henry Becuti Ortiz, Soph.; Joseph Becuti Ortiz, Soph.; Liam Doherty, Soph.; Davin Indeglia, Soph.
Promising newcomers: Samuel Reinoso, Jr.; Anthony DaNella, Frosh.; Nicholas Caron, Frosh.
Coach Kevin Alliette (6th year)
North Andover
2019 season: 9-1
Top returning runners: Jack Bicksler, Sr.; Andrew Lauzon, Sr.; Lenny Veguilla, Sr.; Graham Peterson, Sr.; Alex Lee, Sr.; Sergev Moritz, Sr.; Matt McDevitt, Jr.; Keenan Gosselin, Soph.; Luke Stad, Soph. Ryan Connolly, Soph.
Promising newcomers: Luke McGillivray, Frosh.
Coach Rick DelleChiaie (22nd year)
