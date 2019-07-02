The makeup of the perennial powerhouse Northern Essex Community College baseball team will be different next year, but it likely won’t be any less successful.
Although they missed winning the region crown for the first time in eight years, falling to a strong Community College of Rhode Island team in the finals, the Knights still enjoyed a fine 25-16 season.
The Knights boasted a power-laden hitting attack this year, led by Los Angeles Angels draft pick and signee Spencer Brown (.486) and Lawrence’s Leo Romero (.452), both of whom earned All-America status, as well as the likes of Kyle Hawes (.488), Windham’s Riley Magee (.390) and Robert Lagasse (.367).
Overall, the top six hitters in the Northern Essex lineup are leaving. That’s a lot to replace, but highly successful head coach Jeff Mejia, who has shown a mastery at reloading, doesn’t seem worried in the least.
“We’re going to be a lot stronger on the mound and, with the players we have coming in, we’ll be a much better defensive team,” said Mejia. “Offensively, we won’t have as much power as this year’s team but we might hit for a better average. ... I think we’ll be in good shape.”
Returning on the mound for Northern Essex will be last year’s No. 1 hurler, Ronald Luke (6-0, 3.86 ERA) as well as Lawrence’s LeAngel Vasquez, who was slowed early by injuries suffered in a car accident but came on strong, and Brandon Mullarkey.
Joining them will be former Haverhill High standout Dallas Vaughn, who is already throwing again after sitting out the year rehabbing following Tommy John surgery.
Mejia is hesitant to mention too many of his recruits for next year at this point, in fear that four-year schools will sweep in and take them, but there are a number of totally committed players who he lists who are pitchers.
Among the hurlers coming to Northern Essex next year are talented Malden Catholic lefty Billy Stickney, who Mejia compares to former North Andover star Evan Glew, righty Alex Sweeney from Raymond, N.H., Bishop Fenwick star Trey Deloury of Andover and Haverhill High’s Tyler McDonald, who recently threw an American Legion no-hitter for Post 4.
That sounds like a lot of pitchers, and there may be more, but you can never have enough pitching and it could help carry the Knights back to a regional crown.
Also at NECC ...
Northern Essex Director of Athletics Dan Blair is hopeful that, with a year for coach Haley Campbell to recruit, the Knights will be able to field a softball team next year. The same hope holds true for women’s basketball.
Women’s basketball, incidentally, is now being coached by former Methuen High standout Hillary Glynn. She got the job after original new coach Jamie Bates backed out of the position.
“Even if we have to delay that another year, we’re committed to it,” said Blair. “I think Hillary will do a good job.”
Scheduled to begin this fall at Northern Essex will be E-Sports and men’s soccer, both of which have generated considerable interest according to Blair. At the same time, participation has increased with the track program and the golf team which, while small, nearly won the regional.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.