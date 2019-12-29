MARSHFIELD -- North Andover captain Ethan Ford finally met his match in the finals Saturday at the Marshfield Tournament.
Ford surged to the 132-pound finals but then had to settle for second after losing to Hingham’s tough Kaya Bogle, 9-2. Other placers for the Knights were Cam Watson, who was fifth at 160, and Jack Carbone, who was seventh at 195.
Cumberland, R.I., was the team champion with 268.5 with St. John’s Prep runner-up at 224.5. The short-handed Knights finished 18th.
Adam Schaueubin (106) and Nick Curler (113) were champions for the Prep and four other wrestlers finished second or third. including freshman Rawson Iwanicki of Andover. He came in third at 138 pounds.
Marshfield Tournament
Top team scores (38 teams): Cumberland 268.5, St. John’s Prep 224.5, Walpole 174.5, 18. North Andover 79
Local placers:
106: 1. Adam Schaueubin (SJP); 113: 1. Nick Curley (SJP); 132: 2. Ethan Ford (NA); 138: 3. Rawson Iwanicki (SJP); 152: 2. Matt Mitchell (SJP); 160: 5. Cam Watson (NA); 195: 3. Owen Gaffny (SJP), 7. Jack Carbone (NA)
