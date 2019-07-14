Sebastian Keane’s senior year puts him on the Mt. Rushmore of recent area high school pitchers.
The North Andover star was Eagle-Tribune MVP, Gatorade State Player of the Year, EMass. Division 1 MVP and MVP of the Super 8 tourney. The Knight baseball team is the first local team to ever win a Mass. Super 8 tourney. That includes 29 years for the hockey tourney and six for the baseball tourney.
The 2019 numbers speak for themselves for the 11th-round pick (347th overall) of the Boston Red Sox: 11-1, 0.50 ERA, 128 strikeouts, 70.0 innings.
Complete Eagle-Tribune pitching stats go back 26 years (1994-present) and I’d have to say the Northeastern recruit was the most dominant in that span.
In those 26 years, Whittier’s Andrew Wells (11-1, 2013), Pelham’s Derek Miller (11-0, 2000) and Andover’s Todd Murray (11-1, 1994) were the only other 11-win guys.
For strikeouts we go back through 1995, with the other 100K guys being Wells (112, 88.0 innings, 2013); Mike Hashem of North Andover (104, 58.1 innings, 2007); Derek Miller of Pelham (126, 70.0 innings, 2000); Doug Johnson of Pelham (102, 57.0 innings, 1999) and Jay Yennaco of Pinkerton (132, 74.0 innings, 1995).
That’s some bigtime talent right there. Yennaco was drafted in the 3rd round, Hashem 35th round, Miller 47th round and Johnson 5th round.
In the ERA department, Keane had a 0.32 ERA as a junior, just in front of Steve Hajjar (0.34, Central Catholic/UMichigan).
We’ve had some minuscule ERAs but if you want to make the cutoff 50 innings, Timberlane’s Jason Hughes (0.49, 56.2 innings, 2016); Andover’s Dan Godefroi (0.40, 52.1 innings, 2006); Miller (0.40, 70 innings, 2000) and Johnson (0.49, 57 innings, 1999) were the only aces sub-0.50 since 1994.
We don’t have complete stats prior to our fine former baseball writer Hector Longo, but I dug out some interesting numbers from some older Eagle-Tribune All-Star teams.
Keane has better numbers than his Scarlet Knight pitching coach David Blank did at Andover. He also was a state champ, Eagle-Tribune MVP, Gatorade MVP and a D-1 hurler (South Florida).
I’m not sure if we’ve ever had nor will we ever see numbers like Blank’s teammate Jim Hanning put up as Andover repeated as Division 1 state champ in 1992: 14-0, 2 saves, 0.44 ERA, 131 Ks.
