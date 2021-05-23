Among others, there are two traits that sum up North Andover senior Kelcey Dion.
Speed and determination.
Dion, who is our May girls Moynihan Scholar/Athlete of the Month, uses both to excel as a captain in soccer, indoor track and lacrosse while maintaining a 4.70 GPA as one of the top 10 scholars in her class.
Dion, whose twin sister Ainsley is near her equal in academics and athletics, may combine both speed and determination most in indoor track, during which she was undefeated this year, claiming the fastest 1,000 meters time in the MVC at 3:05.54 and the second fastest 600 (1:37.8), bested only by Tewksbury All-American Mikayla Paige.
She also anchored the unbeaten 4x400 relay team and was a member last year in the 4x800 relay that set a school record with a 9:26.68.
“She is one of the finest middle distance runners I have ever coached,” said North Andover coach Rick Dellechiaie, who has been coaching indoor track for 22 years. “She is just one tough competitor.
“If she has a lead, she will refuse to give it up. If she is behind, she will do what it takes to get the lead. I have never seen her give up or give in.”
Dion only took up track as a freshman “just to do another sport and also to get in great shape for lacrosse,” but she developed a love for the sport and has often pondered running outdoor track.
But outdoor track would clash with lacrosse, which is her first love and she has been playing since first grade. She will play lacrosse in college at Middlebury. As a midfielder, she leads a strong North Andover team in goals.
“I love how it’s a team sport, it has great people and it’s so fast paced,” she said.
And in such a fast-paced sport, says North Andover head coach Katie Bourque, Dion uses her speed to her advantage.
“Her speed makes her a challenge to stop,” says Bourque. “She uses her speed to be successful at the draw, dodge defenders in our offensive end, and she uses her quickness on defense to be a tenacious defender.
“Kelcey is an incredible athlete, leader and human being. She is a coach’s dream.”
Academically, Dion uses more determination than speed. While taking three AP classes (Spanish, calculus and statistics) this year and two (U.S. History and chemistry) last year, she has maintained a straight-A record.
“I definitely put in a lot of work (academically) but it’s not something I don’t enjoy,” said Dion, who is also active in community service with the North Andover Youth Center and as a volunteer youth coach. “I’ve always challenged myself no matter what I do.”
When asked what she takes more pride in, her academic or athletic accomplishments, Dion said: “That’s a tough question. Probably my academics because it will get me further in life, but it’s really the combination.”
Spoken like a true scholar/athlete.
****************************
Moynihan winners
October — Arielle Nysten, Windham volleyball; Rohan Rai, Windham cross country
November — Bella Keaney, Methuen soccer; Jackson DiFloures, Haverhill golf
December — Jada Burdier, Haverhill volleyball; Ben Entner, Andover football
January — Tatum Shaw, Andover basketball; Andrew Lussier, Methuen basketball
February — Madison Houghton, Sanborn basketball; Michael Dinges, Central hockey
March — Stephanie Tardugno, Methuen soccer/basketball/softball; Dylan Khalil, Sanborn cross country, basketball/track
April — Abby Hughes, Windham track; Osamuyimen Osayimwen, Central Catholic football
May -— Kelcey Dion, North Andover track; Landon Neal, Windham track
****************************
About the Moynihan Scholar-Athlete Program
The Moynihan Scholar-Athlete Program is sponsored by Moynihan Lumber and The Eagle-Tribune. Athletic Directors and coaches nominate seniors who should be all-star caliber athletes ranked in the top 20% of their class. A boy and girl are honored monthly and, at the end of the school year, one boy and one girl are honored at a banquet and will receive a $1,000 scholarship.
