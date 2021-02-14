The North Andover High distance running crew got quite a thrill in late January when Boston Marathon legend Bill Rodgers did a 40-minute Zoom call with them.
Scarlet Knights coach Rick DelleChiaie said, “His answers were personal, thoughtful, and comprehensive. He looked like he legitimately enjoyed talking to the kids.
“As a bonus, because neither of us could find the exit button from the Zoom meet as quickly as the others, we found ourselves talking to each other for an extra 20 minutes. It gave me a chance to hero worship while talking about coaching high school kids in the 21st century.”
That wasn’t the only running legend to Zoom with the Knights. Last week it was Meb Keflezighi, who took silver in the 2004 Olympic Marathon and won the Boston and New York City marathons.
How could a local school get runners of that magnitude?
DelleChiaie said North Andover assistant Bill Varney reached out to Boston Marathon Director Dave McGillivray, whose son, Luke, is a North Andover standout.
It’s nice to know Dave McGillivray, who knows pretty much anyone who is anyone in distance running.
DEMPSEY MAKES HER CHOICE
Two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star Sarah Dempsey recently committed to Endicott College. The 5-foot-10 guard scored her 1,000th career point Friday and now has 1,011.
In Windham High’s 12-year history, Clairee Putnam (‘14, 1,341) and Kaleigh Walsh (‘18, 1,032) are the other 1,000-point scorers.
No Jaguar boy has done it.
GLOBE ALL-SCHOLASTICS
The following area stars were chosen to the fall Boston Globe All-Scholastic teams.
FIELD HOCKEY: Paige Gillette, Andover, Sr.
GOLF: Josh Lavallee, Central, Sr.; Alex Landry, St. John’s/Andover, Sr.
CROSS COUNTRY: Finleigh Simonds, Haverhill, Soph.
SOCCER: Emma Wennar, North Andover, Jr.; Sydney Wnek, Central, Sr.
VOLLEYBALL: Jada Burdier, Haverhill, Sr.
COMMONWEALTH COAST SCHOLARS
Numerous area athletes made the Commonwealth Coast Conference All-Academic team from the fall. Athletes must have a 3.3 cumulative GPA.
ENDICOTT: Michael Awiszus, Andover, football; Michael LeFebre, Methuen, football; Janet Dickens, Merrimac, field hockey; Connor Ross, Atkinson, soccer; Madeline Mucher, Andover, soccer
HUSSON: Josh Ladipo, Hampstead, football
ROGER WILLIAMS: Catherine Niziak, Merrimac, cross country; Siobhan Mitchell, West Newbury, cross country; Kiera Garrett, Pelham, soccer
SALVE REGINA: Sam Levey, North Andover, field hockey; Lauren Ahlholm, North Andover, volleyball
SUFFOLK: Megan Qualters, Chester, cross country
UNIVERSITY OF NEW ENGLAND: Will Michaud, Salem, football; Julia Gordon, Andover, field hockey; Sarah Padellaro, Plaistow, field hockey; Monique Millette, Pelham, cross country; Chris DeYoung, Kingston, cross country; Victoria Boutin, Sandown, volleyball
WENTWORTH: Gabriella Scarpone, North Andover, soccer
WESTERN NEW ENGLAND: Dan Hayes, Plaistow, football; MacKenzie Svenson, Salem, field hockey; Hailey McDonnell, Methuen, volleyball
