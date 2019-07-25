Fresh off a semifinal appearance in the recent Bradner Tournament, North Andover’s boys continued to play well, defeating St. John’s Prep, 47-46 Thursday in Hoops for Hope action.

Jake Wolinski led a balanced attack with 14 points for the Knights while Jack Perry pumped in 17 for St. John’s.

In the most exciting finish of the evening, Ethan Daleba nailed a full court buzzer beater in overtime to lift The English over Pelham 63-61. Daleba finished with 28 points while Derek Crowley scored 28 for Pe;ham.

In other games:

Lowell Catholic 76, Gr. Lawrence 30

LC:  Isaiah Taylor 23; GL: Wander Cancuasco 12

 Lawrence 56, Bishop Guertin 36

L: Gabe Zorilla 15; BG: Dylan Santosuosso 14

Lowell 75, Acton-Boxboro 65

L: Carlos Nunez 31; A-B: Bobby Sweet 28

Nashua South 47, Newburyport 41

NS: Andres Hulfachor 15; N: Parker McLaren 23

Londonderry 58, Melrose 45

L: Jackson Cox 14; M; Luke Desmond 11

Amesbury 50, Windham 23

A: Jaden Keliher 20; W:  Matt Logue 8

Burlington 75, ConVal 52

B: Kyle Inglis 24; CV: Connor Buffum 25

