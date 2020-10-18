Pro golf looks so easy and clean cut right now at the tippity top. Players seemingly coming out of the womb all driven, buffed, athletic and ready to win majors on the PGA Tour at age 25.
Then there's 32-year-old Evan Harmeling. And his bushy, NHL-playoff-looking beard.
The former long-time North Reading resident and Andover Country Club product just completed the 2020 golf season on the Korn Ferry Tour, which is just a heart beat from the PGA Tour.
Two weeks ago Harmeling had greatest moment since turning professional in 2013 after graduating from Princeton University. He won the second-to-last Korn Ferry event, the Savannah Golf Championship, taking home a check for $108,000.
Harmeling's road to the top, which is still a bit ahead of him, has detoured 180 degrees from the new crop of elite, pro golfers.
Like his beard, it's as if he's from another world.
But Harmeling, whose off-season home is in Miami, is closing in on the kids.
"It was incredible," said Harmeling of the Korn Ferry victory after nearly 18 months of fighting and clawing his way on the tour to say eligible. "I always get pretty worked up. I'm an intense guy and this was intense."
"This" was Harmeling playing in the final group with Kevin Dougherty, both playing their own match on the back nine for the championship. In fact, Harmeling at one point had the lead to begin the last nine holes but was two strokes down with two holes to play when he tied it and forced sudden death. Hameling birdied on the first hole to win.
"I love the competition of being out here, but the match-play format, which is essentially what it was like the last few holes, was so much fun," said Harmeling. "That was the coolest part, getting into a match play-type situation -- and winning."
Harmeling's golf story, like his beard, is unlike most.
He comes from an achieving family, beginning with his dad, Mark, a big-time executive. His sister Ashley played squash and lacrosse at Harvard and was a soccer and lacrosse All-America and squash captain at Amherst; sister Rachel played squash and lacrosse at Bates. And brother Taylor was a captain for the Harvard golf team.
His sisters and brother did their "sports" thing and have become very successful in business.
Harmeling, who attended Phillips Andover Academy like his siblings, never entertained a real job like the rest of his family did.
"I've had this goal of playing on the PGA Tour since I was three years old," said the 6-foot-4 Harmeling, who had long been one of the longest hitters in New England by averaging over 300 yards per drive. "My sister found this book (I wrote when I was 5 years old). I said I wanted to be pro golfer."
Harmeling made in impact on the head pro at his course, Mike Menery, at a young age.
"When he was 11, if I arrived at the course at 6:30 (a.m.), he was already there waiting to hit on the range," recalled Menery, now a general manager at Old Marsh Golf Club in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla.
"And then when I was getting ready to leave, he'd be sitting on end of his bag near the range waiting for a ride home," said Menery. "He was the hardest working kid I've ever seen. He had a passion for the game that wasn't normal."
Harmeling had a good run as a top player at Princeton, though never winning a tournament. After graduating in 2012, he became pro, opening on the Canadian Tour. But he really made his mark the next summer when won the 2013 Massachusetts Open in a three-hole playoff.
He donated his $15,000 check to The One Fund Boston, which was established to help victims of the Boston Marathon bombings. He felt a personal connection to that day, with one sister living a block from the marathon finish line and another sister who attended the Red Sox game that day.
He had decided the night before that if he won the tournament he would donate the winnings. He earned national acclaim for the gesture by Golf Channel and Golf Week magazine.
The next half dozen years of his pro career, though, has been done in anonymity.
He was in Canada for two years, 2013-14, then two years, 2015-16, on the Latin American Tour. He tried for the PGA Tour's Qualifying School -- which has been changed and connected to the Korn Ferry Tour -- in 2016, making it to the final stage before missing out in 90th place.
He was expecting a boost in 2017 after his Q-school experience and gaining "conditional status" on the Korn Ferry Tour, but his career was derailed.
"I was home and decided to race my seven-year-old niece," said Harmeling. "It didn't go well. I tripped and fell on my shoulder. I knew it was pretty bad. I ended up breaking my collarbone."
With his year done almost before it started, he stayed with his parents and got a job at a doctor's office for a few months.
"I remembered saying, 'This is amazing. I can stop at a bar on my way home for a beer and sleep in the same bed every night. Wow, I like this 9-to-5 life,'" said Harmeling.
But he still loved golf a lot more.
In fact, it was the 2018 season, playing on the Latin American Tour, when he saw his game pick up, particularly his wedge game.
"I was always a good ball-striker," said Harmeling. "I needed to improve in the scoring aspect of my game, wedges and putting. It really started to improve."
He finally won his first event since the 2013 Mass. Open, taking the BMW Jamaica Classic in May of 2019. He ended up finishing 4th on the Latin American Tour Order of Merit (money list) -- $70,789.
It set him up for conditional status on the Korn Ferry Tour in 2020. For most of the season, he ranked about 110th on the money list. That was until two weeks ago. He moved up to 34th. The Korn Ferry's "Top 25" gain PGA Tour cards for 2022.
Due to COVID-19, the 2020 and 2021 seasons are combined, just as they are on the PGA Tour.
"People ask me 'Why didn't you quit when you turned 30 or 31?' " said Harmeling. "Because I saw myself getting better. I won the Latin Tour. I finished 4th overall in winnings. My game is still improving."
It was only a week, but the perks of winning are very noticeable, said Harmeling.'
"It's in little ways, like preferred tee times, which makes a huge difference," said Harmeling. "Sometimes you can play in the morning when there is no wind and shoot 9-under when you might shoot 1-under in the afternoon because of the conditions. It matters."
He also gets paired with tournament winners more.
"I love that part because I believe it will elevate my game," said Harmeling.
The 2021 Korn Ferry Tour schedule has not been released yet due to the coronavirus.
While Harmeling enjoyed studying politics at Princeton, he's thrilled that politics is basically not allowed in golf.
"I really enjoy the grind, the travel, the ups and downs," said Harmeling. "I think golf is really cool. There is very little politics in golf. Every week in the Korn Ferry Tour, there are only four exemptions. And 152 out of 156 golfers have to earn their way every week. This sport is about pure merit for 98 percent of the people participating. I love it."
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
Harmeling credits Menery for toughness
Evan Harmeling said he learned a lot from his favorite golf pro, Mike Menery, while playing as a teenager at Andover Country Club.
It was a few years ago over a beer in Palm Beach Gardens, Fla. where Menery is a general manager at Old March Golf Club.
"It was one of the best pieces of advice anyone has told me in golf," said Harmeling. "He said I need to not be a nice guy."
Not be a nice guy?
"Yes. It's great being a nice, being friends with everyone," said Harmeling. "But sometimes when you get that way, trying to say 'Hi' to everybody, you lose that mentality to win. Mike said 'You're out there playing, improving, working hard ... You're not out there to make friends.
"Good players are out there for a reason," said Harmeling. "You seem them not being friendly all of the time. But you see the benefit of guys that are jerks. Look, I'm not looking to be jerk, but the message was golf first and friends later. It has helped change my game, given me confidence in pressure situations. Mike was always so good to me growing up. I've been really lucky to have him there the entire way. He's such a good guy."
