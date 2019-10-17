WORCESTER, Mass. — Behind 34 saves from freshman goaltender Troy Kobyrn, the Merrimack men’s hockey team held on for a 3-1 win over Holy Cross Thursday night at the Hart Center.
Kobryn, who was making his second career start, stopped all 16 shots he faced in the third period. The Crusaders scored on just their second shot of the game, but Kobyrn shut them out over the final 54:23, stopping 32 shots along the way.
“He plays a lot of confidence and he’s got a lot of swagger,” said Merrimack head coach Scott Borek. “He believes in himself. He works hard enough that he should believe in himself. And the fact that he got the win tonight really is exciting because there were a couple times where we let him down a little bit, at the end of the game, and he made the big saves.”
Kobryn is now Merrimack’s top goaltender, statistically. He has appeared in all four games — starting two — and has a 2.10 goals-against average and a .919 save percentage.
“It’s great to get the first win of the year,” Kobryn said. “It was a great team win.”
Kobryn had some adversity beyond the shots faced in the third period. In the middle of the final frame, the blade fell out of his skate and the play continued for almost 30 seconds before it was whistled dead. Kobryn said the same thing happened to him last season while he was playing for Cedar Rapids in the USHL.
“You just have to deal with it,” he said. “You just have to keep playing. I was crawling around there, trying to get in position and make it work.”
After Holy Cross took an early 1-0 lead, the Warriors tied the score late in the first period when Tyler Drevitch tipped a Dominic Dockery shot in front of the net.
The Warriors took a 2-1 lead early in the second period. On the power play, Sami Tavernier whipped a loose puck off the crossbar and past Holy Cross goaltender Matt Radomsky. Logan Drevitch tacked on an insurance goal in the third period; another power-play goal.
“I think the last time we won a game was January 12, so this feels really good right now,” Tavernier said. “Our goaltending was really good tonight — Troy was unbelievable — and our power play worked out well. We changed our units and how we set up a little bit. We also didn’t give them many good looks.”
The Warriors will stay in Worcester tonight and travel to Rochester, N.Y. tomorrow; they’ll face RIT on Saturday night.
Merrimack 3, Holy Cross 1
at Hart Center
Merrimack (1-3-0): 1-1-1—3
Holy Cross (1-1-0): 1-0-0—1
First Period: 1. HC Connor Jean (1), unassisted, 5:37; 2. MC Tyler Drevitch 1 (Dominic Dockery, Griff Jeszka), ev, 15:04.
Second Period: 3. MC Sami Tavernier 1 (Liam Dennison, Logan Drevitch), pp, 1:56.
Third Period: 4. MC Logan Drevitch 1 (Sami Tavernier), pp, 12:41.
Shots: Merrimack 16-6-5—27 ; Holy Cross 8-11-16—35
Saves: HC Matt Radomsky 15-5-5-25 ; MC Troy Kobyrn 7-11-16—34
Power Play: Merrimack 2 for 5; Holy Cross 0 for 6
Penalties: Merrimack 7-14:00; Holy Cross 6-12:00
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.