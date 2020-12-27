Basically, it was a compromise.
The Massachusets Interscholastic Athletic Association (MIAA) agreed to allow most fall sports, other than football, swimming and cheer, to go on during the coronavirus pandemic, but with safety precautions.
There was also one big stipulation. While the games would go on, there would be no tournaments in general and, in particular, no state tournaments.
That was met with mixed reactions to say the least.
There were loads of athletes and coaches who were just happy to have a season, any season at all. There would be fewer contests and they would be almost entirely against league opponents, particularly those close by. But it was SOMETHING.
Except for those elite teams, like the powerful Andover field hockey team. For them, while it was something, it was not enough. The Warriors, who made the Division 1 state semifinals in 2019 before losing to boy-powered Somerset-Berkley, wanted nothing more than to go one step further in 2020 and capture the state title.
“It was sad and frustrating that we didn’t have the tournament — it really stunk,” said senior Heather Graham. “It’s what we drive for every year. We know we had a great team and this was a redemption year for us. We wanted to win it this year.”
Said standout Hanna Medwar, who will play field hockey at Middlebury next year, in a season without a tournament, “it was hard to keep the enthusiasm up.”
Star goalie Paige Gillette was downright distraught about the lack of a tournament.
“I feel like 100% we would have won it (D1 state title),” said Gillette. “After last year, we had a chip on our shoulder. We felt we could have won it with the boys (on Somerset-Berkley) and we wanted to show that last year’s team was special and this team was special.”
Andover’s field hockey team was the most obvious example of a local squad left with an empty feeling without a tournament, but not the only one.
How about the Haverhill girls volleyball team which, led by Jada Burdier, finished 11-0? Or the talented North Andover girls cross country team, which features an enviable top three of Leyla Kvaternik, Abby Mastromonaco and Courtney Dalke? Clearly, they would have loved to see how they fared on a state level.
Haverhill volleyball coach Vincent Pettis said that his players did not bemoan the lack of a tournament and were just grateful to have any kind of season. But he also said that “it was difficult for them knowing some of their friends (from Junior Olympics) were playing for league championships and stuff just over the border in New Hampshire.”
Yes, the contrast with New Hampshire made it tougher for Andover’s field hockey team, other elite squads and even those whose main season goal was just to qualify for the tournament and maybe spring an upset or two.
New Hampshire teams, like the state championship Windham field hockey and boys soccer teams and the Pelham football team, were certainly happy that they were allowed to compete for state titles.
CONTRAST IN NH
“The playoffs provided our seniors with an opportunity for closure,” said Windham boys soccer coach Mike Hachey. “This group had been so close to a state title on several occasions. Although there is never a guarantee of winning a championship, the idea that the possibility existed was critical to their experience.
“They overcame a difficult path to complete an amazing season and reach their goal. Without playoffs, we would have always wondered what could have been.”
Pelham football coach Tom Babaian had similar feelings.
“If the state decided not to have a tournament this year, the kids would have been disappointed.,” said Babaian. “The competitor in all of us wants to play games where everything is on the line. It was tremendous that the NHIAA was able to keep the season going with many fluid situations.”
In contrast was the Andover field hockey team.
“These athletes have trained for this opportunity (to play for a state title) since they were 4 and 5 years old,” said Warriors’ coach Maureen Noone, whose teams have won three state crowns. “I can only imagine that they would feel unsatisfied with the lack of closure.“So many experiences have been taken away from these students in the last year. Some can be replaced while others are lost forever.
“I think it taught a good life lesson, that anything can happen and you just have to adjust to it.”
That’s a valuable life lesson to be sure but, in this case, was it really necessary?
