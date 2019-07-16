The odds are slim and none of a family producing a professional athlete. Well, the Wessons from Andover have produced two.
San Francisco Giants outfielder Mike Yastrzemski, 28, of Andover is one of the feel-good stories this year in the major leagues, making the bigs after seven long years in the minors.
His cousin, Kayla O’Connor, is in her third season as a professional women’s lacrosse player. The former Boston College star from Merrimac is playing in the Women’s Professional Lacrosse League.
“We’re super close,” said Kayla, 24. “I used to hang out with him all the time. He was like an older brother. He’s the most resilient kid I’ve ever met. He deserves to be there. We stop everything when they play. It’s super to all be part of this legacy.”
Of course, that legacy includes Mike’s legendary grandfather, Hall of Famer Carl Yastrzemski.
Kayla’s mom, Kathy, and Mike’s mother, Anne Marie, are from a well-known family of six daughters of late Andover selectman Charles Wesson and his wife Mary.
Kayla is a free agent in the Women’s Professional Lacrosse League (WPLL) so she can play with any team in the league during the season, which runs from early June to July 27. She’s made just one appearance this season, picking up an assist in a game at Gillette Stadium in Foxboro.
Patience has always been one of O’Connor’s virtues.
“I’m just waiting for an opportunity,” she said.
Kayla was a reserve attack for three years at BC. A position change and then a bad concussion her junior season set her back.
But she put it altogether as a senior in 2017, helping lead the Eagles to a 17-7 record and a berth in the NCAA Division 1 finals. She tallied 46 goals (fourth highest on the team), 24 assists and 23 ground balls that spring.
“It was very special to go out on top,” said O’Connor. “It was awesome. I promised myself I’d do everything I could to earn my spot.”
A CRAZY SCHEDULE
If Mike continues to play well, he could make millions. That’s a far cry from the WPLL players.
O’Connor, 24, juggles training, playing, private coaching of high school players and launching her own start-up company. Playing is still important to O’Connor, who has been living in the family summer home in Hampton, New Hampshire.
“I’m definitely enjoying it and want to do it as long as a I can,” said O’Connor, whose brother, Jake, a recent St. John’s Prep grad, earned a ROTC scholarship at UNH. “You have to have another career, too.”
Because of that, the training the WPLL players do requires discipline. Unlike other pro leagues or college sports, you don’t have coaches, trainers, strength coaches and team doctors at your immediate disposal.
“The training is definitely different. It’s all on your own. It’s harder,” said O’Connor, who played for the Baltimore Brave of the WPLL in 2018 and for the Boston Storm of the now-defunct United Women’s Lacrosse League in 2017.
Training “15-20” high schoolers from the New Hampshire seacoast area helps keep her sharp.
The craziness of pro sports can often rears its head. O’Connor, who played two years at Pentucket Regional (132 total goals) before transferring to Governor’s Academy, was blessed to represent the U.S. and the WPLL in November in Tokyo.
The drawback was she had to miss Yastrzemski’s wedding.
But she’s seen him play in the major leagues and the 13 Wesson grandkids and 12 aunts and uncles will comprise a huge rooting section when the Giants come to Fenway Park in September.
START-UP COMPANY
O’Connor, a graduate of BC’s Carroll School of Management, is putting the degree to work. She’s the owner of Blue Seaciety.
“It’s a sustainable clothing brand, all plant-based: bamboo tencel,” she explained. “It’s all manufactured in Fall River. It’s been great. I’m in a shop in Nantucket. I launched it in December 2018. It’s a fulltime job.”
Wesson family produced slew of athletes
Late Andover selectman Charles Wesson and his wife Mary both played basketball at Merrimack College. They raised six girls who have raised some terrific athletes.
The Wessons are, with their married names:
Paula Lamagna (Andover High ‘77), Elaine DaCosta (AHS ‘78), Dana Lanio (AHS ‘79), Mary Ellen McIver (AHS ‘80), Anne Marie Yastrzemski (AHS ‘81) and Kathy O’Connor (AHS ‘84).
Anne Marie’s son, Mike, is an outfielder with the San Francisco Giants and Kathy’s daughter, Kayla, is a pro lacrosse player.
Some other family athletic highlights: Mike and Joe Lamagna played lacrosse for Merrimack.
Matt McIver played lacrosse at Villanova. His over-the-shoulder goal in 2014 was No. 2 on ESPN’s SportsCenter Plays of the Day.
