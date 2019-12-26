SALEM — Olivia Murray will have to set some new goals for herself, because just four games into her high school career she’s already accomplished most of what she wanted to this year.
“My goal was to start and I wanted to score a lot,” smiled Murray after helping Salem beat Lawrence, 75-35, in the Lady Blue Devil Holiday Classic Thursday night.
Check and check.
The freshman continued her torrid season with a team-high 20-point performance. The 5-foot-7 guard showcased her smooth jumper with a pair of 3-pointers, but was even more impressive slashing — and finishing — at the basket. Through four games, she’s averaging 17.3 points while knocking down nearly two 3-pointers per game.
Coming into the season, everyone knew what returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star Jordyn Franzen would bring to the table. And the senior tri-captain, who scored 16 points last night to raise her scoring average to 12.3 ppg, is living up to expectations.
But Murray’s emergence has been a major boost for the Blue Devils’ (3-1).
“She’s a competitor,” said Salem coach Ricky Oliver. “She competes on everything. Whether we’re shooting free throws or just playing (a scrimmage), she gets after it, and that’s the thing she brings to the table.”
Murray got to know most of the team while playing in the local summer leagues, and actually played varsity soccer with Franzen this fall. She admits to still being a little nervous when the hoops season started up, but those butterflies have long since passed.
And that was clear to see in the first quarter of Thursday’s game.
Murray caught a pass at the top of the key, pump-faked to get her defender in the air, then slashed into the lane and finished a pretty lay-up around another defender.
She and Franzen each scored 13 first-half points to help Salem take a 42-24 lead. The Blue Devils outscored Lawrence 19-0 in the third quarter to blow the game open.
“I think defensively we’re pretty tough,” said Oliver. “It’s really about getting ready for the second half of the season and building confidence for these kids.”
The Lancers (2-2) got another fine game from Portia Batistine. The sharpshooting senior poured in a game-high 21 points with four 3s to bump up her scoring average up to 20.8 ppg for the young season.
Lawrence will play Goffstown on Friday (2:30 p.m.) before playing Salem again on Saturday (11 a.m.) to wrap up its tournament.
The Blue Devils, meanwhile, play Pelham on Friday (5:30 p.m.) before a double-header on Saturday against Lawrence and Greater Lowell (3:30 p.m.).
It’s a tough stretch of four games in three days for Salem.
The Blue Devils got scoring from all 14 girls who played Thursday night with some nice contributions from Carly Saif, Sydney Emerson, Ariana Lakos and DayLee Rivera.
They look like a team that can be a factor in the Division 1 state tournament.
“I just think we’re only going to get better,” said Murray. “So, hopefully we can win the rest of our games.”
Salem 75, Lawrence 35
Lady Blue Devil Holiday Classic
Lawrence (35): Melissa Fuentes 1-0-2, Yarleen Betances 3-1-8, Yemayma Molina 1-0-2, Portia Batistine 7-3-21, Kheana Martinez 0-0-0, Licinia Russo 0-1-1, Ashley Fernandez 0-0-0, Yarelis Rosario 0-1-1, Laisha Calcano 0-0-0, Jasmyn Rodriguez 0-0-0. Totals 12-6-35
Salem (75): Sydney Emerson 1-0-3, Olivia Murray 7-4-20, Jordyn Franzen 7-0-16, Ariana Lakos 1-0-3, Carly Saif 2-2-6, Stella Hazelton 1-0-3, DayLee Rivera 2-2-6, Briana Boucher 2-0-4, Aliyah Dominguez 0-2-2, Alison Beauchesne 0-1-1, Jennifer Nobrega 1-0-3, Sarah Wall 1-0-3, Corinna Pazzanese 0-2-2, Vania Moniz 1-1-3. Totals 26-14-75
3-pointers: SALEM — Murray 2, Franzen 2, Lakos, Hazelton, Nobrega, Wall, Emerson; LAWRENCE — Batistine 4, Betances
Lawrence (2-2): 10 14 0 11 — 35
Salem (3-1): 17 25 19 14 — 75
