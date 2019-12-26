Lady Blue Devil Classic starts today

The fourth annual Lady Blue Devil Holiday Classic is set to tip off on Thursday.
Salem coach Ricky Oliver started the tournament when he took over the program before the 2016-17 season, and is excited to once again have eight teams come together to play some holiday hoops.
Like last year, there will be no seeding format or overall champion. The eight teams will each play three games round robin-style from the 26th-28th.
“The tournament provides an opportunity for us to play together in some games much like a non-conference schedule,” said Oliver. “This will help us fortify situational rotations, extend our player personnel capability and play against some tough competition to just get better for the rest of the season.”
Host Salem is of course a participant, and will be joined by Pinkerton, Pelham, Lawrence, Greater Lowell, Hollis-Brookline, Goffstown and Cambridge.
PLAYERS TO WATCH
1. Salem (2-1): Olivia Murray (16.3 ppg, 5 3s), Jordyn Franzen (11.0 ppg, 7 3s), Stella Hazelton (5.0 ppg, 5 3s).
2. Pinkerton (0-1): Avah Ingalls (13.0 ppg), Alli Ingalls (8.0 ppg), Casey Ames (7.0 ppg), Jesse Ames (6.0 ppg).
3. Pelham (2-2): McKenna Williams (13.0 ppg, 9 3s), Lili Rutherford (8.8 ppg), Tallie Carney (4.3 ppg).
4. Lawrence (2-1): Portia Batistine (20.7 ppg, 10 3s), Yarleen Betances (17.3 ppg), Melissa Fuentes (5.0 ppg).
5. Hollis-Brookline (1-0): Christian Balsamo, Maggie Crooks, Elizabeth Stapelfeld.
6. Goffstown (1-0): Kelly Walsh (30.0 ppg), Emily Peterson (9.0 ppg), Liv Brannen (8.0 ppg).
7. Greater Lowell (0-1): Aliza Som, Felecia Menendez, Nellie Chin
8. Cambridge (3-0): Sophia Vital, Sina Abraham, Ella Simonsen
LADY BLUE DEVIL HOLIDAY CLASSIC SCHEDULE
Thursday
Hollis-Brookline vs. Pinkerton, 1 p.m.
Pelham vs. Greater Lowell, 2:30 p.m.
Cambridge vs. Goffstown, 4 p.m.
Lawrence vs. Salem, 5:30 p.m.
Friday
Cambridge vs. Pinkerton, 1 p.m.
Goffstown vs. Lawrence, 2:30 p.m.
Hollis-Brookline vs. Greater Lowell, 4 p.m.
Pelham vs. Salem, 5:30 p.m.
Saturday
Lawrence vs. Cambridge, 11 a.m.
Pelham vs. Pinkerton, 12:30 p.m.
Goffstown vs. Hollis-Brookline, 2 p.m.
Greater Lowell vs. Salem, 3:30 p.m.
