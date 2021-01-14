METHUEN – Forced to play an abbreviated hockey schedule, getting off to a hot start could supply all the momentum needed for a successful 12-game season.
And no team in the area has started off faster than the Andover girls, who have scored 14 goals in their first two games.
Matching their output in a season-opening victory over Central Catholic, the Warriors picked up a 7-1 win against Methuen/Tewksbury on Wednesday. Andover has dominated its first two to the tune of 14-3.
“It’s looking really good,” said returning Eagle-Tribune All-Star Lauren Adams, who recorded a hat trick Wednesday. “We have a lot of new players to go with a lot of returning good players. We all work together well in practices and games, so it’s going real good so far.”
The host Red Rangers opened the scoring quickly when Jessica Driscoll picked up a loose puck at center ice for a breakaway goal with the team’s first shot of the afternoon.
But Driscoll’s slick play 48 seconds into the match would be her team’s lone highlight as Andover assumed control.
The Warriors tied the match on Adams’ first score with 9:19 left in the first. Andover ended the opening period with a pair of power play goals by sophomore Brooke Cedorchuk and junior Amy Pinkham.
It was the second period, however, that Andover completely dominated, and it started on the defensive end as the Warriors did not allow a shot on goal the entire frame. In fact, the Red Rangers did not have a shot on net for more than 21 minutes during a stretch beginning late in the first.
“We started a new (defensive) system last year,” second-year Andover coach Tyler Vigue said. “Even though it looked good today, there’s still a lot to clean up. You may see one thing, I see another. There’s still plenty of hockey left and a lot to work out.”
Meanwhile, Andover blistered Methuen/Tewksbury for four goals in the period. Adams, a junior, scored twice and Abby Murnane and Lilly Reeves each added one during a six-minute assault.
“There are no questions there,” Vigue said of his offense. “The girls put a lot of work in this summer together. It’s nice where they go year round playing with one another.”
Twelve different Warriors combined for 20 points in the match. Among the nine skaters recording assists was sophomore Eliza O’Sullivan, who had three, while sophomore Rose MacLean and junior Ashley Chiango each had two.
“We didn’t expect this,’ Adams said. “It was good to have a good first period, and then keep that momentum going through the game.”
Two years removed from a state championship, Methuen/Tewksbury has gotten off to tough start, losing twice while being outscored 12-1. Among the 20 players on the Red Ranger roster are six eighth graders and three ninth graders.
“We had hoped we’d be in games a little more, but I think we’re working hard and getting better every day,” Methuen coach Sarah Oteri said. “So that’s something to be proud of. We have a lot of eighth graders and ninth graders out there, and they’re trying to compete, but they might not be as strong or as ready for the varsity level yet.”
Andover 7, Methuen 1
Andover (2-0): 3 4 0 — 7
Methuen (0-2): 1 0 0 — 1
Goals: Andover — Lauren Adams 3, Brooke Cedorchuk, Amy Pinkham, Abby Murnane, Lilly Reeves; Methuen/Tewksbury — Jessica Driscoll
Assists: Andover — Eliza O’Sullivan 3, Rose MacLean 2, Ashley Chiango 2, Pinkham, Reeves, Vanessa Pierni, Ella Brockelman, Kelley Ross, Kalli Archambault
Saves: Andover — Lillian Jagger 4, Maggie Mullins 6; Methuen/Tewksbury — Michelle Kusmaul 26
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.