WEST ANDOVER -- Lawrence junior Chris Garcia had a good solution for limiting the heat of the wrestling mat Wednesday afternoon.
The mat was placed on the Greater Lawrence football field for a season-ending dual meet planned outdoors during this coronavirus era and, also, just for fun.
But, with the sun beaming brightly, the mat was steaming hot, causing a cooldown with water right before the meet, a measure that only helped temporarily.
Wrestling up a weight class, at 220 pounds, Garcia hardly had time to notice the heated mat, however, as he pinned his opponent, Imanol Camilo, in 1:09 to help Lawrence clinch a 48-34 victory over the Reggies.
“It (the mat) was really hot warming up but I didn’t think about it when I was wrestling,” said Garcia. “The coach told me what I had to do for the team and that’s all I was thinking about -- getting it done.”
The outdoor meet was the second in two days for the Lancers and it got a nod of approval from head coach Rob Niceforo.
“I liked it and the kids liked it,” said Niceforo. “You don’t have to wear the masks, it’s nice to be enjoying the weather and it’s a different experience.”
Making the heated mats less of a factor was that nine matches ended in first-period pins, including six by the Lancers.
The one match that wasn’t a pin was the best of the afternoon. At 132 pounds, Greater Lawrence standout Aden Reina held off Lawrence junior Davidson Theosmy, keeping him down on the mat for nearly all of two periods.
“It (the mat) wasn’t that bad,” said Theosmy. “I wasn’t thinking about it. I thought I could have done a little better.”
But Niceforo was pleased with Theosmy’s performance, saying “he wrestled a really good wrestler tough,” as well as the team in general.
“It was a nice win for this team,” said Niceforo, whose club finished 4-6. “We didn’t have a lot of experience but the kids got better.”
Brandon Lavasta, who wrestled well late in the short season, followed Garcia with a pin at heavyweight in 1:05 to account for the final score.
Other first period pins for the Lancers were by 106-pounder Fernando Alvarado, 120-pounder Tyler Hernandez, 138-pounder Joel Garcia and 160-pounder Ammani Maldonado.
Jaden Pichnong, leading 3-2 after the first period, got a second-period fall at 126 pounds for Lawrence.
Getting first-period pins for Greater Lawrence (3-7) were Augustin Reina (145), Edward Pimental (182) and Miguel Garcia (195).
In one of the more exciting matches 0f the afternoon, Reggies’ 152-pounder Julian Melendez fell behind Angel Miranda 6-0, was trailing 8-5 after two periods and then recorded a pin in the third period.
Lawrence 48, Greater Lawrence 34
Winners:
106: Fernando Alvarado (L) pin :29; 113: Dallas Albereti (L) by forfeit; 120: Tyler Hernandez (L) pin :52; 126: Jaden Pichnong (L) pin 2:37; 132: Aden Reina (GL) dec. 4-1; 138: Joel Garcia (L) pin 1:23; 145: Augustin Reina (GL) pin :10; 152: Julian Melendez (GL) pin 5:04; 160: Ammani Maldonado (L) pin 1:25; 170: Amauris Gomez (GL) by forfeit; 182: Edward Pimental (GL) pin 1:44; 195: Miguel Garcia (GL) pin 1:07; 220: Chris Garcia (L) pin 1:09; HVY: Brandon Lavasta (L) pin 1:05
Records: Lawrence 4-6, Greater Lawrence 3-7
Outdoors proves popular
Nearly every local team had at least one outdoor meet and the consensus on the experience was positive.
“A great experience,” said Haverhill coach Tim Lawlor. Ours was a bit different too as we were in the dirt infield of a grass baseball field instead of on turf like most have. The kids loved it, and we lucked out with a great weather day.
“The match-site-option is something I’ll miss. I saw Natick hosting ‘Cage Mage’” inside their tennis courts, Tyngsboro using their baseball field, then various teams used turf football fields ... it led to some cool match settings. Sometimes the same old gyms get boring.”
Said Whittier coach Ryan Richards: “It was different but with COVID this season it allowed us to wrestle. It’s very weather-dependent. It was a cool experience on the field under the lights.”
It did seem to be fun while it lasted but no one is hoping for a repeat of the COVID-postponing regular season with quad-meets and invitationals, neither of which were allowed this year.
“It was a good experience and cool to do it once, but I wouldn’t want to do it all the time,” said Methuen coach Bill James.
