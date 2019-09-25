If it’s true that we learn from history, and that lessons learned should be adhered to at all costs, then maybe I haven’t learned much.
Over the years, whenever I’ve picked against Pinkerton, it generally hasn’t worked out well. And, when I’ve seen Pinkerton coach Brian O’Reilly after a muff, he’s been quick to point it out and even question how I could possibly pick against the usually strong Astros.
Well, I’m putting myself up for ridicule again this week because I’m picking Londonderry to defeat the Astros Friday night in their traditional rivalry. Pinkerton has looked much better the last two weeks after a season-opening setback, but Londonderry — led by versatile Jeff Wiedenfield — has been more consistent and more prolific.
Maybe I’ll regret it again, but ... Prediction: Londonderry 27, Pinkerton 20
FRIDAY’S GAMES
Salem (2-1) at Timberlane (0-3): The Owls are having trouble scoring and last week the defense took a step backward. Prediction: Salem 34, Timberlane 7
Manchester Central (1-2) at Windham (1-2): The Jaguars gained some confidence last week. It should carry over. Prediction: Windham 20, Manchester Central 16
North Andover (1-1) at Central Catholic (1-1): The revamped Knights made great strides last week but it’s hard to imagine the Raiders losing two straight. Prediction: Central Catholic 28, North Andover 14
Haverhill (0-2) at Westford (1-1): If this were a home game, I might have picked the Hillies. Prediction: Westford 20, Haverhill 14
Greater Lawrence (2-1) at Shawsheen (3-0): Shawsheen is beatable, but it’ll take a great effort by the Reggies. Prediction: Shawsheen 21, Gr. Lawrence 19
Sanborn (0-3) at Souhegan (2-1): The Indians will make it close .. for a while. Prediction: Souhegan 27, Sanborn 7
Merrimack Valley (1-2) at Pelham (1-2): The Pythons have looked good, even in defeat. Prediction: Pelham 20, Merrimack Valley 18
SATURDAY’S GAMES
Andover (1-2) at Lawrence (0-2): The Lancers are due for a break, but they may have to wait. Prediction: Andover 27, Lawrence 19
Lowell (1-1) at Methuen (2-0): Lowell’s quarterback can run and pass, but not as effectively as Connor Bryant for the Rangers. Prediction: Methuen 34, Lowell 20
Northeast (0-3) at Whittier (2-0): Northeast is struggling, especially on offense. Prediction: Whittier 26, Northeast 8
Pentucket (2-0) at Hamilton-Wenham (0-2): H-W will have trouble defending the Sachems’ surprising passing attack. Prediction: Pentucket 27, H-W 14
Brooks (0-1) at Groton (0-0): Brooks lost a heartbreaker to Groton last year. Might it happen again? Prediction: Groton 14, Brooks 13
Phillips Academy (0-2) at Salisbury School (0-1): Salisbury had a powerful offense last year and has several key players back. Prediction: Salisbury 29, Phillips 19
Season record: 28-10 (15-2 last week)
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.