WEST NEWBURY — Christian Langlois thought he was only applying for a physics teaching position. Then a 29-year-old looking to break into education, Langlois had spent much of 2000 looking for a job, and two days earlier he’d been invited to interview for a position at Pentucket.
He one day hoped to earn a chance to coach soccer as well, but he didn’t expect that opportunity would come so soon.
“The day between, the outgoing coach told them he wasn’t coming back,” Langlois said. “I had said I was interested in coaching soccer in my cover letter, and they said ‘hey the job just opened up.’ At the end of the couple hours they offered me both.”
Two decades later, the longtime Pentucket boys soccer coach is showing no signs of slowing down.
Langlois is now entering his 20th season, a tenure that has been marked by consistent success, particularly over the past decade. Langlois is 191-119-57 overall and will have a great chance at reaching 200 career wins this fall, and his teams have won at least 10 games and made the state tournament every season dating back to 2010.
Reflecting back on his long coaching tenure this weekend, Langlois said he didn’t initially expect to stick around for 20 seasons when he was hired, but he always dreamed it might be possible.
“I definitely hoped I would,” Langlois said. “I really modeled myself after Lennie Emmons, he coached at Masco for 39 years, and I coached with him in the mid 90s while I was working my way up to being a teacher. I knew if I could do it, I’d want to stay in one place and try to build a program.”
Having graduated from Masconomet in 1989, Langlois played just one season of varsity soccer for the always competitive Chieftains. His one season was highly successful, as the team finished 17-1 in the regular season before losing to then-Cape Ann League rival North Andover in the state tournament.
After leaving high school, Langlois went on to Notre Dame and studied psychology. He never thought much about teaching until he graduated and took on some part-time substitute teaching work at Masconomet. At that time his younger brother was a junior on the soccer team, so he helped out Emmons as an assistant and grew to like the idea of teaching and coaching full-time.
Langlois went on to get degrees from UMass Lowell and Stony Brook before getting his break with Pentucket, and since then he’s become a fixture in the CAL coaching community. Langlois, who also coaches Pentucket’s boys tennis team, has now coached hundreds of athletes, many of whom have gone on to enjoy success at the college level.
As for his favorite memories? It’s the little things that tend to stick out the most.
“There’s so many moments that happen in practice where something funny will happen, a kid will say something funny that everyone will react to, or I’ll do something silly, a lot of those thing stick out,” Langlois said. “It shows that everyone is having a good time and enjoying what they’re doing. Some of the big wins too, I can remember a lot of the big games we’ve played, and those stick out because those are what we try to replicate over the years.”
Pentucket is coming off one of the better seasons of Langlois career, with last fall’s group going 13-5-3 and reaching the Division 3 North semifinals. To this point that remains as far as Langlois’ teams have advanced, having been stopped at that stage in the tournament a handful of times in the past. But with a deep and experienced group coming back without any obvious weaknesses, Langlois is hopeful that this year’s group may have a chance to be one of his best.
“I never want to overstep with my hopes and predictions, but I feel like this varsity squad is very strong at every position,” he said. “There’s no holes that I have to fill, nobody really has to try a new position to make sure we have the strength that we need. We’ve got 11 varsity returning players, and at all the different positions on the field, that’s why I feel pretty confident in this group.”
He added that he’s grateful for the opportunity to have been able to coach for 20 seasons, and that he hopes to stick around for many more.
“In some ways it does feel like it is, but in other ways it’s hard to believe,” Langlois said. “I’m so happy I’ve been able to stay with this program and they have me back every year and we’ve been enjoying a lot of success.”
