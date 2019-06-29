Jason Nardella was sitting at his desk, at Ameriprise Financial Services in Naples, Florida, looking at his phone and saw a tweet that rocked his world.
“Just received sad news, that Bob Rosmarino passed away this morning ...”
Rosmarino was a Hall of Famer at Central Catholic, who earned a football scholarship to Holy Cross. He later became a Hall of Fame coach in Chicago, Rochester, New York, and later Greater Lawrence Tech.
He died on Thursday morning after an illness at 85.
“I was stunned. I shut down for about minute,” said Nardella, one of Rosmarino’s greatest players (see 3,655 yards rushing, 30 TDs and two-time Eagle-Tribune All-Star) and even a greater story.
Then he did something he only remembers doing twice over the last three decades, once when his grandfather died and the other time when his son was going through brain surgery.
Nardella cried. And cried some more.
“I’m not a guy that cries, but everything he did for me just hit me,” said the successful financial adviser, now 46.
The memories took over.
“I remembered watching the 1987 (Eastern Mass. Super Bowl) team on the sidelines, playing West Roxbury, as an eighth grader,” recalled Nardella. “I remembered being a freshman, getting my butt handed to me after a carry, laying there on the field like I was dying. Coach said, ‘You got the wind knocked out of you. You’re not going to die, kid. Now get up and get back in.’
“As a junior, I scored a touchdown and was all full of myself, celebrating with the guys, and he comes over to me and says, ‘You had the ball in the wrong hand,’” said Nardella.
Nardella was born to a mother who was 17 and a dad who was rarely around. He grew up in Lawrence.
“It was not easy. Thankfully, I had my grandfather around,” said Nardella. “I always loved football. Loved it. Loved everything about it, the hitting, the team aspect, the camaraderie. I always looked at football as my way out of Lawrence.”
Nardella’s mom, Karen, wanted him to attend St. John’s Prep or Greater Lawrence Tech. He chose Greater Lawrence.
Enter Rosmarino.
“He was always a larger-than-life figure, like Vince Lombardi,” said Nardella. “He was so intimidating. He’s the kind of guy you didn’t want to let down.”
Nardella said that Rosmarino, at the time, was exactly what he needed ... a father figure.
“I needed that from a man in my life who not only cared about the team, but pushed me to be the best I can be,” said Nardella. “My mom did that, too, but you expect that from moms.”
Nardella recalled an incident his senior year, when he wasn’t playing his best and Rosmarino wanted to substitute for him.
“I stayed on the field and wouldn’t come out,” recalled Nardella. “He called timeout and literally pulled me off the field. That didn’t happen again.
“He never let up on me. He never let me take a practice off. He never let me take a play off. I needed that. He expected a lot of out of me, to always try to be better. It’s funny, that’s how I am today. I got that from Coach Rosey.”
Nardella took his talents to Northeastern University, fulfilling a dream of playing Division 1 football.
While the football experience was decent — “they ran the run-and-shoot offense, which wasn’t suited for my game,” said Nardella — the academics and being in Boston was special.
Nardella got his start in financial services in the Merrimack Valley after college and then moved to Florida in 2003.
Nardella has turned into a financial services star. In fact, Rosmarino would be impressed with these numbers:
He said his Nardella Financial Group firm boasts a 99 percent client retention rate, a 98 percent client satisfaction rate and ranks in the top five percent of company advisers.
One the highlights of his time in Florida was a visit eight years ago by Rosmarino and his wife “Ro.”
“They came over the house and we went to out to dinner and just told old Reggies stories,” recalled Nardella. “It was awesome.”
In fact, when Nardella went on interviews for jobs during and after college, the sports jacket he wore on interviews was given to him by, of course, Rosmarino.
Nardella still had it in his closet when Rosemarino visited, which drew out some emotions.
A few years ago, Nardella, who still has clients in the Merrimack Valley, got together with several former Reggies and Rosmarino for a dinner at The Colosseum Restaurant in Salem.
“It has been a busy time for me personally and professionally, so we hadn’t communicated recently,” said Nardella.
During the Thanksgiving holidays last November, while driving, Nardella called Rosmarino, but it went to voicemail.
“I just said a lot of things I was thankful for in my life and how appreciative I was for him being there for me,” said Nardella. “He ended up calling me back a few days later, and left a message with me. It was a great message.”
Nardella said the best part of Rosmarino is that there are hundreds of others that have their own stories about his influence.
“He was a tough, demanding guy,” said Nardella. “But most of all, if you knew him, he had an enormous heart. I’ll always love him.”
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.