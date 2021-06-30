The last team standing.
North Andover High boys volleyball.
What? You didn’t know the boys had a volleyball team? That they were still playing in late June?
Neither did a lot of people. But in the end, they were the Merrimack Valley Conference’s last team standing, at least on this side of the river, before losing to Westford Academy, 3-0, in 100-plus degree temperatures.
Entering this spring the five-year-old program, started in 2016, won 12 matches. Yes, 12.
This spring it won 11, losing five in the COVID-19 shortened season.
What happened?
An experienced coach, Mike Scammon, and a few upper classmen, headlined by senior Liam Ross, committed to the sport.
The powerful Ross, who was more of a football player in middle school and still looks the part, began playing volleyball year-round with a few of his teammates.
The 6-foot-3 powerful, outside hitter, with incredible jumping ability, also became focused on body building.
“I seemed to always get hurt in football,” said Ross. “I was tired of it. So I started lifting, then got into body building. And I also took to volleyball.”
Even during the tough years, including the 2-15 season in 2019 (there was no season in 2020 due to the pandemic) when Ross was a sophomore, there was a crew that decided boys volleyball could be more than a spring activity.
“Honestly, I had expected the 2020 team (last year) to be like this one,” said Scammon. “We had a core group of guys that were committed. It continued onto this season with Liam, Samuel Ursu, Andrew Jones (a junior) and Jacob Colon. They played club volleyball. They have more experience.”
As for the 2021 team, Scammon pointed to its 3-1 loss in the final regular season match against undefeated Chelmsford, as setting the table for three impressive state tourney wins over St. John’s Prep, Lowell Catholic and Winchester, schools with only four losses between them.
“We did lose, but every game was close,” said Scammon. “It was honestly the best match we had played all year, probably the best we ever played. I sensed we might have a little run in us. And we did.”
Scammon said he hopes and expects this disjointed season, due to scheduling issues with COVID-19, will set a bar for North Andover for a long time to come.
“Every sport has its own special quality and with volleyball I believe it’s the energy and excitement,” said Scammon, who started coaching at Triton Regional in 2015.
“The electricity is special in volleyball,” said Scammon. “Then there’s decision making, execution … I’m very excited for the future of boys volleyball at North Andover High. This group set a great foundation going forward."

