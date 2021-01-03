DETROIT (AP) — Jeremi Grant scored 24 points and Derrick Rose added 17 as the Detroit Pistons won for the first time this season, beating the Boston Celtics 96-93 on Friday night.
Rookie Saddiq Bey added 17 points and seven rebounds for the Pistons, who had lost four straight to start the season. Blake Griffin (concussion protocol) did not play, but Mason Plumlee filled in with 17 rebounds and eight points.
Jayson Tatum had 28 points for the Celtics. Jaylen Brown scored 25, but missed a tying 3-pointer in the final seconds. Boston didn't score in the final 4:15, missing its final 10 shots.
“I thought we had a lot of open looks down the stretch, but we couldn't get anything to go down,” Celtics coach Brad Stevens said. “But that's also a very long, hard-working, well-coached team. They aren't going to be easy to score on.”
The Pistons led by as many as 21 points in the first half and had a 55-40 advantage going into the third quarter, but the Celtics' defense got them back into the game.
“I don't know what happened at the start of the game,” Stevens said. “We just weren't running.”
Brown scored the first seven points of the fourth to give Boston its first lead, and Tatum's 3-pointer made it 93-88 with 4:15 to play. The Celtics missed their next seven shots and Rose's layup put the Pistons ahead.
“I was so proud of our guys because they finished that game with so much defensive energy,” Casey said. “You aren't going to shut down guys like Tatum and Brown every night, but we can make it hard for them every time.”
