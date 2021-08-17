Lawrence boxer Sosa signs new deal with 'Fighter Locker'

Undefeated junior welterweight prospect Adrian “Tonka” Sosa (11-0, 9 KOs) of Lawrence has signed a managerial contract with Ryan Roach’s Fighter Locker.
The 26-year-old Sosa was a hot commodity after defeating previously undefeated Khiry Todd (7-0) in 2018 by way of a six-round majority decision. That led to Sosa signing a promotional contract with DiBella Entertainment, which proved problematic.
“I had issues with opponents who kept falling out,” Sosa explained. “Foxwoods is only two hours from Lawrence, and I was losing credibility with my fans because fights kept falling out. I wanted to step up to showcase my skills, but I wasn’t getting good fights. Then COVID hit. I called (Lou) DiBella and he gave me my release.
“That fight (vs. Khiary) is the biggest for me so far. People kept asking me why an undefeated fighter (6-0) would fight another undefeated prospect. He wanted the fight and called me out in a disrespectful way on social media. I took the fight and knew I was faster than him.”
Despite his inactivity the past two-plus years, Sosa has kept busy in the gym. He trained in Fort Lauderdale, Fla., this past May, sparring 50 rounds with George Kambosos, Jr.
“I reached out to him on social media,” Sosa explained. “Every time he posted about his fights, I replied asking him to bring me to his camp for sparring. One day I was DM’d by him on Instagram. He let me know his team watched my video and they wanted to bring me to his camp.
“I learned a lot there, more about my style, because I would just sit back as a boxer-puncher. I started to counter more, and my defense opened. I got a little more game from camp. When he did something, I wanted to come right back with it. The camp brought more of the fighter out of me. It opened my range and sharpened my defense.”
The junior welterweight prospect is expected to be back in the ring next month at a site and date to soon be announced.
“I signed with Ryan (Roach) because he is genuine and has proven himself,” Sosa noted. “He kept showing interest in me, and he never closed the door. He’s trustworthy and I want to be part of what he’s doing, and sign with a major promoter.”
Roche is thrilled to have Sosa in his group.
“Signing Adrian means a lot to me personally because it took a lot of work over the past year,” said Roach. “We built a relationship and I’ve proven to him what I do for my fighters. Adrian is special, I believe he could be one of the best fighters to come out of this region. He is a quick, talented fighter who has power and can work off of his defense very well.
“He also has a great work ethic. Adrian has all the tools to be a world champion. I look forward to guiding him as we are looking for tough fights right out of the gate. He’s been inactive but he’s ready, he’s learned a lot in the last two years. He was in camp with George Kambosos getting him ready for Teofimo Lopez I think that proves what kind of fighter Adrian is. ‘Tonka’ will be a household name soon.”
Fighter Locker’s group of gifted boxers include two-time Olympian Leonel de los Santos (3-0, 3 KOs) of the Dominican Republic, Boston featherweight Troy Anderson, Jr. (1-0, 1 KO) and 2016 Brazilian Olympic silver medalist Yuberjen Martinez.
