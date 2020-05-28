LENY ASENCIO, pole vault/sprints
Future plans: Undecided
Coach Bill Meuse: “Leny has been our utility man every outdoor season. He really settled into pole vault last season, scoring at the state meet. Leny was going to have a monster outdoor season for us. He is also solid in the hurdles, high jump and sprints.”
CRISTIAN BUENO, distance
Future plans: Fitchburg State
Coach Bill Meuse: “Bueno has been our top distance guy the past couple years. He has such a uniqueness about him with his speed and strength. He is only going to get better if he chooses to run in college.”
GABRIEL ESPINAL, sprints/jumps
Future plans: UMass Lowell, biology
Coach Bill Meuse: “I feel so bad for a kid like Gabriel. He worked so hard to become a contributing member to our team, but will not be able to compete this spring. I have no doubt that Gabriel would have helped us win a few meets this season.”
JERIMIL GERMAN, sprints
Future plans: Coker College, track
Coach Bill Meuse: “Jermil joined our teams last season as a junior and he has been phenomenal. His explosiveness is really something to be seen. Great attitude with a fierce competitiveness about him.”
SANTANA SILVERIO, discus/shot put
Future plans: Saint Anselm, marketing
Coach Bill Meuse: “The improvement he made from freshmen year to senior year has been astronomical. Santana started out as a distance kid for us, but then started to hit the weight room and transform his body and became our best thrower.”
GIANNI VARGAS, hurdles/sprints
Future plans: UMass Lowell or Penn State
Coach Bill Meuse: “Gianni is a talented athlete who can do many things. He was going to be our top 400 hurdler this year and was going to make a big impact in the league.”
