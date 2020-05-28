LENY ASENCIO, pole vault/sprints

Future plans: Undecided

Coach Bill Meuse: “Leny has been our utility man every outdoor season. He really settled into pole vault last season, scoring at the state meet. Leny was going to have a monster outdoor season for us. He is also solid in the hurdles, high jump and sprints.”

CRISTIAN BUENO, distance

Future plans: Fitchburg State

Coach Bill Meuse: “Bueno has been our top distance guy the past couple years. He has such a uniqueness about him with his speed and strength. He is only going to get better if he chooses to run in college.”

 

GABRIEL ESPINAL, sprints/jumps

Future plans: UMass Lowell, biology

Coach Bill Meuse: “I feel so bad for a kid like Gabriel. He worked so hard to become a contributing member to our team, but will not be able to compete this spring. I have no doubt that Gabriel would have helped us win a few meets this season.”

 

JERIMIL GERMAN, sprints

Future plans: Coker College, track

Coach Bill Meuse: “Jermil joined our teams last season as a junior and he has been phenomenal. His explosiveness is really something to be seen. Great attitude with a fierce competitiveness about him.”

 

SANTANA SILVERIO, discus/shot put

Future plans: Saint Anselm, marketing

Coach Bill Meuse: “The improvement he made from freshmen year to senior year has been astronomical. Santana started out as a distance kid for us, but then started to hit the weight room and transform his body and became our best thrower.”

GIANNI VARGAS, hurdles/sprints

Future plans: UMass Lowell or Penn State

Coach Bill Meuse: “Gianni is a talented athlete who can do many things. He was going to be our top 400 hurdler this year and was going to make a big impact in the league.”

