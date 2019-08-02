MILFORD – Ashland Legion head coach Jake Obid looked over at the Lawrence celebration of players and fans after beating his team, 2-0, to win its first-ever Mass. State Legion title.
It was over-the-top loud, up a few decibels from the previous two hours, and much of it in Spanish.
Obid basically tipped his cap.
“I want to say a few things about Lawrence,” said Obid. “They get a bad rap. All I’ve seen this week is a team that has more passion for this game than any team I’ve seen; their fans, too.
“It may rub a few people the wrong way, but it shouldn’t,” said Obid. “I love the way they play. I respect the hell out of their coaches; great guys. We lost to a better team.”
Wow.
To be honest, we hear this often about Lawrence and their kids, particularly at big sporting events. They’re not perfect, but most fans, athletes and coaches are usually as good, behaved and respectful as Obid says they are.
To be honest, Ashland never had a chance. Yes, they beat Lawrence, 14-6, two nights ago, but there were extenuating circumstances with pitching, lack of sleep and the fact it didn’t mean anything if Lawrence lost.
This was different. The winner goes to the Legion Northeast Regional at Holy Cross in Worcester. The loser goes home.
Lawrence doesn’t get many opportunities like this, in anything, with the bright lights on. This group of young Lawrence men, all Hispanic, had been groomed for this game their entire lives.
In the starting infield, three of the Ashland starters played three sports.
In Lawrence’s starting infield, they play one sport. And all four could have a chance to play pro ball some day.
“This is our game, man,” said Kebler Peralta, who had two of Lawrence’s five hits. “And we represent Lawrence. We are what’s good in our city. We knew what was at stake. We weren’t going to lose.”
Lawrence made seven errors on Tuesday night and left 13 men on base.
Last night? No errors. They made all of the plays.
They also showcased the two best pitchers in the tournament, eventual MVP Miguel Matos and Jairo Vasquez. Matos was 2-0, pitching 12 innings and allowing only six hits. And fire-balling closer Vasquez?
“He’s the best pitcher I’ve ever seen,” said Coach Obid. “Seriously. He was unbelievable. And their starter? Man, he had us off-balance. They were too good.”
Of course, Lawrence’s real MVP is coach Julio Ramos. Two years ago, Lawrence didn’t have a legion team.
Two years later, they made history.
You want to know why Ramos was crying during an interview for our profile on him in Thursday’s Eagle-Tribune?
“It’s taken a lot to get here, to this point,” said Ramos. “It’s taken a lot of energy. I have an incredible staff. We have guys like Paul Theberge and (former Lawrence Legion coach) Bob D’Urso, who not only help with raising money and donating themselves, but they drove here tonight.
“But we needed this win. We needed this game,” said Ramos. “This shows you what you can accomplish when you have people committed to something. Lawrence can win. And tonight, we put Lawrence on the map.”
Yes you did: Lawrence, Mass., state Legion champion.
You can email Bill Burt at bburt@eagletribune.com.
