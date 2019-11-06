BILLERICA — Lawrence High girls volleyball admits it was caught off guard this fall.
Coming off a 20-1 season, undefeated in the Merrimack Valley Conference, returning 90 percent of its roster, it expected to cruise.
For the most part the Lancers did, other than those two losses to Haverhill High, losing only seven games the entire season.
Which led us to last night and the Division 1 North semifinals at Billerica High.
Lawrence flipped the switch and dominated the night from start to finish, winning 25-23, 25-20 and 25-22, advancing to play top-seeded Winchester High on Saturday night, 6 p.m., at Tewksbury High.
“We were waiting for them,” said Lawrence senior Vielka Sanchez, a setter/Swiss Army knife.
“We had a different plan,” she said. “We were going to play faster and work everything out of the middle. They surprised us this year. They were better than we thought. But (Wednesday night) we were going to attack.”
Attack they did with the help of Lawrence fans, which tripled that of Haverhill. They were also loud and into every point.
Lawrence led 16-12 in Game 1 before Haverhill ran off six straight points. But Lawrence, thanks to three kills by Nahyaliz Rodriguez in a row, got the lead back 22-20 and eventually closed it out, 25-22.
In Game 2, Lawrence led the entire game, with Haverhill getting within one or two points, before Lawrence put it away with aggression.
Haverhill appeared to make a run in Game 3, leading 14-8, 17-13 and 20-17, but Lawrence got the lead back with a violation and three straight kills at the net and the momentum was too much, 25-22.
“The other two times we met we played like Lawrence, very aggressive and with the lead and momentum,” said Haverhill coach Victoria Lu, whose team finished at 18-3 and winners of the MVC.
“They were too good for us tonight,” said Lu. “It’s becoming a great rivalry. It’s a lot of fun to be a part of.”
Lawrence’s Sanchez finished with a game-high 31 assists as a setter, Nahyaliz Rodriguez had 10 kills and Amaiya Lu had 15 digs.
Haverhill’s outstanding junior Jada Burdier had 12 kills while her sister, sophomore Kaya Burdier, had 15 assists and four blocks.
Haverhill’s star senior Lismari Valdez, whose dad (Marino Valdez) coaches Lawrence High, was all over the court in her emotional finale.
Lawrence 3, Haverhill 0
Division 1 North Semifinals
Kills: L — Nahyaliz Rodriguez 10; H — Jada Burdier 12
Blocks: L — Elize Pena 2; H — Leadra Kwo 4
Assists: L — Vielka Sanchez 31; H — Kya Burdier 15
Service points (aces): L — Pena (4); H — Shea Vadeboncouer (2)
Digs: L — Alaiya Lu 15; H — Shiloh Osmer 14
Lawrence (18-2): 25 25 25 — 3
Haverhill (18-3): 22 20 22 — 0
