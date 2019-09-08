Lawrence 

2018 record: 0-13-1

Coach Patrick Hamilton: (1st year) 

Returning players (6): Jessica Velasquez, Sr., midfield; Taimara Teixeira, Sr., defense; Ligia Martinez, Sr., midfield; Liah Rosario, Jr., defense; Neyleth Ortiz, Jr., midfield; Jenny Reyes, Soph., goalie;

Newcomers: Nancy Bano, Sr., defense; Aliyah Pena, Sr., defense; Nicole Yessenia, Jr., midfield; Yameily Villaronga, Soph., defense; Rachel Gutarra, Soph., defense; Miosotys Gabriel, Soph., defense; Wendy Lopez, Soph., midfield; Lucia Pinto, Frosh., midfield; Bianca Canaelaro, Frosh., defense; Heidi Yaneth Echeverria, Frosh., forward;

Captains: N/A

Returning goal leaders: None

Returning honorees: None

Odds and ends: New coach Patrick Hamilton takes over after Stephen MacDonald coached the Lancers for a year. ... Lawrence has started the year 0-2 after loses to Tewksbury and Haverhill.

Assistants: Matt Pierengelli

