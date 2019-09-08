Lawrence
2018 record: 0-13-1
Coach Patrick Hamilton: (1st year)
Returning players (6): Jessica Velasquez, Sr., midfield; Taimara Teixeira, Sr., defense; Ligia Martinez, Sr., midfield; Liah Rosario, Jr., defense; Neyleth Ortiz, Jr., midfield; Jenny Reyes, Soph., goalie;
Newcomers: Nancy Bano, Sr., defense; Aliyah Pena, Sr., defense; Nicole Yessenia, Jr., midfield; Yameily Villaronga, Soph., defense; Rachel Gutarra, Soph., defense; Miosotys Gabriel, Soph., defense; Wendy Lopez, Soph., midfield; Lucia Pinto, Frosh., midfield; Bianca Canaelaro, Frosh., defense; Heidi Yaneth Echeverria, Frosh., forward;
Captains: N/A
Returning goal leaders: None
Returning honorees: None
Odds and ends: New coach Patrick Hamilton takes over after Stephen MacDonald coached the Lancers for a year. ... Lawrence has started the year 0-2 after loses to Tewksbury and Haverhill.
Assistants: Matt Pierengelli
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.