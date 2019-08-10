WORCESTER — Starting now, every remaining game that Lawrence plays in the New England Legion tournament could be its last game of the summer.
It’s do or die time.
Emotions were running high in the Lawrence dugout after Friday’s 6-4 loss to Shrewsbury in eight innings. Which, to a be fair, is to be a little expected. It’s been a while since Post 15 has been in the sort of position it’ll find itself Saturday afternoon.
In fact, it hasn’t been in this position yet at all during this magical summer run.
But the fact of the matter is that Lawrence is down to its final life in the double-elimination New England tournament, and if it wants a chance to compete in the World Series in North Carolina next week, it’ll need to start by beating Stamford, Conn., on Saturday at 1 p.m.
“It was a very emotional loss,” said coach Julio Ramos. “Right now, we’ve got our backs against the wall. But we’ve got to come back. We’ve got to come back and do everything we can to win a game.”
If the final inning yesterday showed anything, though, Lawrence certainly has the resiliency to keep fighting.
Host Shrewsbury tagged reliever Jairo Vasquez with three runs in the top of the eighth to take a 6-3 lead, but Lawrence nearly won the game in the bottom half. Anibal Pena and Bryan Guerrero notched one-out singles, then Cristian Varona was hit by a pitch to load the bases.
A wild pitch scored one to make it 6-4 and advance the runners to second and third but, after Henry Checo was intentionally walked, a shallow flyout and a groundout ended the game.
It was certainly a tough pill to swallow — especially as Lawrence outhit Shrewsbury 11-6 — but the prevailing sentiment surrounding the Post 15 dugout amid the frustration was that there’s still baseball to be played.
Post 15 certainly isn’t out of it yet.
And now is the time for champions to step up.
“We’ll regroup and see what we can do,” said Ramos. “This team is going to have to come together to pull this off. We’re going to need to be all hands on deck.”
SATURDAY’S SCHEDULE
There are four teams remaining in the New England championship. All will be in action on Saturday.
Saturday Schedule
Lawrence (MA) vs. Stamford (CT), 1 p.m.
Shrewsbury (MA) vs. Cumberland (RI), 4 p.m.
LAY OF THE LAND
Shrewsbury Post 397 was automatically qualified for the New England championship because it was hosting, and now it sits in the best position to win.
However, Post 397 still has to play tomorrow for some strange reason.
So here’s how the rest of the tournament looks:
Lawrence will be playing Stamford at 1 p.m. on Saturday. Whoever loses that game is out, while the winner will advance to play on Sunday.
Shrewsbury is playing Cumberland at 4 p.m. If Shrewsbury wins, Cumberland is out and whoever wins the Lawrence vs. Stamford game will have to beat Shrewbury twice on Sunday to win it all. However, if Cumberland beats Shrewsbury, then Cumberland will play the winner of Lawrence vs. Stamford in Sunday’s opening game, with the winner of that playing Shrewsbury in a winner-take-all final.
Shrewsbury 6, Lawrence 4
Northeast Legion Championship Third Round
SHREWSBURY POST 397 (6): Sean Bunton lf 4-1-0, T.J. Morgera cf 3-1-1, Matthew Livingston 1b 3-1-1, John West dh 2-1-1, Michael Bonnolo rf 4-1-1, Christopher Wright 2b 4-1-1, Chris Siciliano c 2-0-1, Tyler Hopping 3b 2-0-0, Ryan Conant ss 4-0-0, Nicholas McDonald p 0-0-0. Totals 28-6-6
LAWRENCE POST 15 (4): Kebler Peralta ss 4-0-0, Anibal Pena 2b 4-1-2, Bryan Guerrero 3b 4-0-2, Christian Varona 1b 4-1-1, Henry Checo c 3-0-1, Ivinson Batista rf 4-1-1, John Batista cf 5-0-1, Luis Colon lf 2-0-1, Luis Mejia dh 3-1-2, Francisco Minaya p 0-0-0, Jairo Vasquez p 0-0-0. Totals: 33-4-11
RBI: L — I. Batista, Peralta, Mejia; S — Siciliano 3, Livingston
WP: Hauben; LP: Vasquez
Shrewsbury: 011 010 03 – 6
Lawrence (22-4) 000 201 01 – 4
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.