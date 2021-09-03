Lawrence High field hockey program in jeopardy

With only four players trying out this season, Lawrence again will not have a season. All Lawrence High sports were cancelled last fall due to COVID. This could be the end of the field hockey program for good.
Athletic Director Brendan Neilon said, “The numbers are trending in the wrong direction. We were hoping to have enough players to have a team. It just didn’t happen. A lot of schools are struggling with field hockey numbers. “(As for the future), I never want to say no to anything. Stranger things have happened. We’ll try to get some interest and keep the door open. There is a chance. The reality is it’s not looking good.”The Lancers have struggled for decades both in numbers and in wins. Coach Katie Quinlan has been head coach since 2011 with a 17-136-8 record. That was a bit of an improvement from prior years. From 2002-13, the Lancers were 5-167-9.
