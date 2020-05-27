MONET RODRIGUEZ, hurdles/javelin
Future plans: Northern Essex Community College
Coach Bill Meuse: “Monet has bounced around from event to event. She was decent at most of them, but she found her calling in the javelin last season. She was one of the league’s best and qualified for states. She has been working very hard at that and the 400 hurdles for this outdoor season. It really breaks my heart to not be able to see her flourish this spring”
ZULMARY SALGADO, sprints
Future plans: Boston College, political science
Coach Bill Meuse: “Zulmary has been one of our best sprinters since her freshmen year. I believe she has been on the 4x100 team since Day 1. She is smart talented and hardworking.”
IXIS SIERRA, sprints/pole vault
Future plans: UMass Lowell, kinesiology
Coach Bill Meuse: “She is the heart and soul of our team. She shows up every day and makes the most of her abilities. She helps us in sprints and pole vault. She also does a great job recruiting other girls to our team and making sure everyone feels comfortable. Ixis is going to be sorely missed in our program. She is one of the kindest and sincerest kids I have ever coached.”
TAIMARA TEIXEIRA, discus/shot put
Future plans: Northern Essex Community College
Coach Bill Meuse: “Taimara, as sophomore, had some big shoes to fill. We had some talented female throwers for a while and when they graduated Taimara stepped right up and allowed our team to be competitive in the throws.”
