LAWRENCE – Are you ready for some shoveling ... I mean ... some football?
Lawrence High is. At least the football part.
In fact, if they started a high school marbles tournament, Lawrence High would probably be the first team to join.
After 11 months – yes, 11 months! – Lawrence High had its first venture into the area high school sports scene on Monday as students have not been allowed at the school for in-person learning or any sports or curricular activities due to highest-in-the-state COVID-19 positive numbers.
Over the next two months, football – varsity and junior varsity – is the only sure thing. Indoor track, while delayed, is probably going to happen.
Because most other local schools participated in the fall, Lawrence’s soccer and field hockey teams are just practicing for now, hoping to add some non-conference games.
Because most cross country athletes run indoor track, there won’t be a season.
The cheering team is expected to compete virtually at some point.
“It’s not ideal, but at least we are getting our student-athletes playing, being around each other, even if it’s for practicing right now,” said Lawrence High athletic director Brendon Neilon.
“The school is only open to high need kids and the Enlace School (English classes for new students who don’t speak). The hope, I believe, is maybe opening it to some seniors and others who are struggling with virtual learning. Nothing is definite.”
