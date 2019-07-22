HAVERHILL — With the rain already coming down and only a couple of innings to play at Trinity Stadium Monday night, the Lawrence Legion Post 15 baseball team wasted no time in moving on to the District 8 championship series.
Finishing off a suspended game that returned to action in the fifth inning, Lawrence turned a 5-1 advantage into an 11-1 drubbing of Beverly-Salem Post 331 before the sixth frame was done.
Under normal circumstances, Post 15 would have taken on Haverhill Post 4 in the first game of the championship series after its win over Beverly-Salem, but the rain forced the opener to be pushed to 5:30 p.m. on Tuesday at Trinity Stadium.
Lawrence will hope the hot hitting that powered it past Beverly-Salem will stay with it overnight as the championship approaches.
“We came to hit,” Lawrence coach Julio Ramos said. “We were hitting yesterday, and we hit today. ... We’re excited that we’re getting hot at the right time.”
Finishing what it started in the fifth inning during Monday’s continuation, Lawrence brought each batter to the plate in the fifth inning, with Kebler Peralta, Christian Varona, Henry Checo, John Batista, Luis Colon and Armani Paulino all crossing the plate during the frame.
Varona’s run in the fifth inning after a leadoff triple was followed by an RBI single from Checo. To start the sixth, Varona led off with another triple, then scored on a passed ball to seal the 10-run mercy rule victory. Over the course of the two nights, Varona was 4 for 4 with two runs scored to pace the offense.
Peralta went 2 for 4 with three RBIs and two runs scored, while Ivinson Batista went 2 for 2 with two runs scored in the offensive onslaught.
Now, with a three-game series against Haverhill on the horizon, Ramos hopes his team can utilize all its momentum to snatch a district title.
“The pitching has been good and it’s one of those things where you want to keep your pitching fresh, having them come in fresh and be able to use everybody,” Ramos said. “Then, we want the bats to stay hot like they have been.”
