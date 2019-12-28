METHUEN — As soon as Angel Herrera let his 3-pointer fly from the left corner, he knew it was going in.
And as it swished through the nylon to give Lawrence a seven-point lead against rival Central Catholic with less than a minute left, the sharpshooter tapped three fingers against the veins running along the bottom half of his left arm.
It probably felt cold to the touch, as Herrera had ice water running through him in the fourth quarter.
The senior quad-captain finished with four 3s and a team-high 16 points, as the Lancers came back from an eight-point fourth-quarter deficit to beat the Raiders, 55-51, in the first round of the Commonwealth Christmas Classic Blue Division. It was a rematch of last year’s tourney final won by the Lancers, who weren’t ready to give up their crown so quickly.
“It feels good, man,” said Herrera after the win. “It’s two Lawrence teams competing, and we won it last year so we had to come back stronger. And I think we’re doing that.”
It may be a new format this year where two division winners will be crowned, but the Lancers (3-1) still are determined to repeat.
And they will get that chance against Londonderry in the Blue Division final on Sunday (7:15 p.m., Methuen High).
“To repeat would be huge,” said fellow senior co-captain Brandon Goris, who finished with 11 points. “That’s our goal right now, that’s what we’re trying to do. And especially after last year, winning it then for the first time in over a decade, it feels good to be able to come back and be able to defend that title.”
Herrera’s final 3-pointer did prove to be the dagger, but Central (2-2) didn’t go away quietly.
Big man (6-foot-5) Anthony Traficante, who had a monster game with 21 points, 21 rebounds and 7 blocks, converted a layup with 11 seconds left to make it a 54-51 game. But Abraham Estrada (11 points), who had missed his previous four free throws that would have iced the game sooner, converted one at the line to make it a two-possession game. One Central missed three later, and Lawrence started celebrating on the Methuen High court.
It was a solid team effort from the Lancers, who also got solid performances from Jeremiah Melendez, Noah Tejada, Gabriel Zorrilla and Carlos Pabon.
“I think we executed our game plan,” said Goris. “We were a little sloppy to start out the game, but we were able to come out with the win and that’s all that matters.”
A sloppy start to the game saw Central take a 21-19 lead at halftime behind Traficante and freshman Marcus Rivera (9 points, 10 rebounds). Returning MVC All-Star Xavier McKenzie was held to just four points in the first half, but was more aggressive driving the basket in the second half and finished with 11 points.
He helped the Raiders build an 8-point lead in the fourth, their largest of the game, but back came Herrera and the Lancers.
“We were just telling ourselves to stay locked in,” said Goris. “We were just trying to chip away and stay with our game plan. We know what we can do, what we can pull off, and we didn’t shy away from that.”
Lawrence 55, Central Catholic 51
Lawrence (55): Noah Tejada 1-0-3, Jeremiah Melendez 1-0-2, Angel Herrera 6-0-16, Brandon Goris 4-3-11, Gabriel Zorrilla 3-1-8, Abrham Estrada 2-6-11, Christian Moscat 0-0-0, Anthawn Castro 0-0-0, Carlos Pabon 2-0-4, Nathan Diaz 0-0-0. Totals 19-10-55
Central Catholic (51): Xavier McKenzie 3-5-11, Jonathan Peguero 0-2-2, Anthony Traficante 8-5-21, Nate Godin 2-1-5, Marcus Rivera 3-3-9, Isaac Bonilla 0-0-0, Aidan Perierra 0-0-0, Brian Nanje 0-0-0, Victor Metvier 1-0-3, Jeff Goguen 0-0-0, Adrian Rodriguez 0-0-0. Totals 17-16-51
3-pointers: L — Herrera 4, Zorrilla, Estrada, Tejada; CC — Metvier
Lawrence (3-1): 7 12 11 25 — 55
Central Catholic (2-2): 9 12 13 17 — 51
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.