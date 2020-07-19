MERCY, MERCY

Lawrence High grad Josias Mendez, a 6-4, 186-pound pitcher, has committed to Division 2 Mercy College in Dobbs Ferry, N.Y. Mendez also starred for the 2019 championship Lawrence Legion team.

ARNOLD TRIBUTE

Jim Arnold’s son devoted a full podcast to the late Hoops for Hope icon from Andover. Check out the “I’m Super Excited with Rory James” podcast at https://spoti.fi/3gSBkWc.

PATRIOT LEAGUER

Brooks School’s rising senior Tyler Whitney-Sidney of Somerville committed to Lehigh. The 6-foot-2 guard averaged 13.8 ppg last winter.

THREE IN ONE

The William Smith (N.Y.) College women’s hockey team landed Danvers’ Foster triplets: Brittany (23 goals last winter at Berwick Academy), Sydney and Tiffany Foster.

GORE 2.0

Jets running back Frank Gore is entering his 16th season in the NFL. His son, Frank Gore Jr., is an incoming freshman running back at Southern Miss.

VOICE OF RAMS

Sad to hear of the passing of Robert Elliott on July 11 at age 85. He had seven children and was known as “The Voice of the Salem Rams” youth football team.

HOLE-IN-ONE

The Lowell Sun reported that on July 9 North Andover’s Janet Foley aced the 137-yard second hole at Tewksbury Country Club. It was witnessed by Mary Ellen Sullivan and Dottie Foley.

MOUTH OF SOUTH

Never knew professional wrestling manager Jimmy Hart (“The Mouth of the South”) was a singer with the Gentrys. They had the 1965 mega-hit “Keep on Dancing.”

N.H. FOOTBALL

Union Leader football writer Roger Brown tweeted Tuesday, “Fully expect there to be NHIAA football this fall.”

