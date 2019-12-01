Lawrence Pop Warner Big day for twins as team advances to Disney World

LYNN – It was an incredible 24 hours for the Lawrence 10U Pop Warner football program.
On Friday, the McCourty twins – Devin and Jason – sent $10,000 to the team, to help offset costs and expenses for a possible trip to the Pop Warner National Championships in Orlando, Fla.
On Saturday, the Leonardo twins – Damari and Dionair – ran for touchdown runs of 45 yards (Damari) and 25 yards (Dionai) to lead the Lawrence team to 19-0 over Pomperaug, Conn. in the Pop Warner New England Championships at Manning Bowl in Lynn.
It means Lawrence’s boys are headed to Disney World on Friday for a nine-day football-and-fun excursion.
“Amazing,” said Lawrence coach Ryan Mustapha, who has been leading this team for three seasons now.
“We go from 28 degrees to 82 degrees,” said Mustapha. “We deserve it. What a game! What a team we have!”
Lawrence jumped ahead in the first quarter, 7-0, after Damari’s 45-yard romp in which he broke a tackle at the line and ran straight for the end zone.
They took that lead into the half when its defense made the play of the game early in the third quarter after the Lawrence offense turned the ball over on downs.
The defense forced a turnover on the next play and two plays later Dionair broke loose for a 24-yard touchdown run and 13-0 lead.
Lawrence’s defense has been its staple all season with eight shutouts in 12 games, allowing only six points in three of those games and 19 points in its only loss against Revere.
Pomperaug never got any good scoring opportunities, according to coach Mustapha.
“Offensively we made a few mistakes but our defense always comes through,” said coach Mustapha.
Lawrence finished the game off mid-way through the fourth quarter when Nathaniel Urena broke two tackles en route a 25-yard touchdown run, all but ending the game.
The Mustapha brothers, quarterback Evan and linebacker Chase (nine tackles), also had good games for the New England champs.
“This really was our goal back in the summer, to get to Disney World,” said coach Mustapha. “We knew had a good team all the way around. We have a bunch of tough kids who refuse to lose. It’s easy to coach kids with that attitude.”
Looking for donations
The Lawrence 10U Pop Warner team will be looking for donations this week as it prepares for its trip to Disney World for the Pop Warner National Championships.
The cost of the trip, beyond commitments from Pop Warner Football, is expected to be about $30,000 for players, coaches and helping some families that can’t afford it.
Athletic director Chris Morales is hoping to get some support from the local businesses and community. He said anyone interested in donating can call him at 978-873-4242 or send a check to: Lawrence Pop Warner, P.O. Box 3130, Lawrence, Mass. 01842.
