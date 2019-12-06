LAWRENCE — About 18 inches of snow killed any chances of outdoor practices for the Disney World-bound Lawrence 10 Pop Warner football team.
But the thought of playing a game in 78 degrees on Sunday at the Wide World of Sports facility in Orlando, Fla., made up for any lost practice time.
“Honestly, we were going to take it easy this week anyway,” said Lawrence coach Ryan Mustapha. “We had one indoor practice (at Breakaway Sports World in Dracut) on Wednesday and we’re ready to get down there and play.”
The Lawrence Hurricanes won the right to go to the Pop Warner National Championships with a convincing 19-0 win last weekend over Pomperaug, Conn., at the Manning Field in Lynn.
Lawrence will meet the Northbridge (N.J.) Broncos on Sunday at 11 a.m. in the quarterfinals. The semifinals would be on Wednesday.
“We like to throw the ball a little bit and that’s been hard to do because of the weather,” said Mustapha. “This is really exciting for us as a team, to play in great weather.”
Coach Mustapha splits the quarterbacking duties with Chris Vargas and Amette Mustapha.
“They feed off each other,” said coach Mustapha. “Chris has an incredible arm. His ability to throw is special. Amette is bigger and great at running the offense and play-action fakes. If a team is stopping the run, we can throw it with Chris, or mix in some runs with Amette. We’ve very lucky.”
Lawrence has three main running backs and controls the line of scrimmage against most teams, said coach Mustapha, because of its offensive line.
Lawrence’s forte, though, this season has been its defense.
It has had nine shutouts in 13 games, including the last three games in the EMass. state and New England championships
The defense has allowed only 37 points.
“Nate Pichardo has been tremendous,” said coach Mustapha. “He had two big interceptions last weekend. He’s had six for the year. Overall, we have many kids that swarm the ball. It isn’t one or two. Coach Brendon Medugno has done a great job with this group.”
The players, coaches and their families will be staying in the Disney World complex with the other seven regional teams.
With the help of donors, they have come close to their goal of $30,000.
“We couldn’t have done with this without the local community,” said coach Mustapha. “We are in awe of how kind and generous people have been. This is a dream come true for all of us and we plan on representing New England, Massachusetts and especially Lawrence with pride.”
Lawrence team got big support
Lawrence Pop Warner athletic director Chris Morales was floored when the donations came in to support the 10U team’s trip to Orlando, Fla. this weekend.
Several businesses and many people sent checks to the program to offset costs for some players and family members.
Here are some:
Commonwealth Motors, $5,000
Three Step Sports, $5,000
Alan and Cathy Greene, $2,500
Lupoli Companies, $1,000
Lawrence 10U results
Regular season
Lawrence 28, Wilmington 0
Lawrence 27, Lowell 0
Lawrence 22, Billerica 6
Lawrence 32, Westford/Acton 0
Lawrence 22, Chelmsford 0
Lawrence 32, Methuen 0
Lawrence 26, Dracut 0
Revere 19, Lawrence 6
Playoffs (MVC)
Lawrence 32, Billerica 6
Lawrence 32, Chelmsford 6
Eastern Mass Championship
Lawrence 6, Revere 0
State Title
Lawrence 34, Brockton 0
New England title
Lawrence 19, Pomperaug, Conn. 0
