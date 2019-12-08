Lawrence Pop Warner wins blowout in National Championship opener

ORLANDO, Fla. — Saying that the Lawrence Hurricanes were ready for the big time would be a major understatement.
The 10U New England Pop Warner champs out of Lawrence started their national championship run with a dominating, 33-0, win over the Northbridge (N.J.) Broncos in the first round of the Pop Warner National Championship. The eight-team tourney, taking place at the Wide World of Sports facility in Orlando, Fla., will continue Wednesday.
And on Wednesday, the Hurricanes will play the Chicago Bulls in the semifinals at 8:30 a.m. with a spot in Saturday’s national championship on the line.
“They played great today,” said Lawrence coach Ryan Mustapha. “(Northbridge) couldn’t stop us. Our kids played absolutely great today.”
The blowout started early when Demari Leonardo took Lawrence’s first offensive play 75 yards up the middle for a score. The Hurricanes added another score to make it 14-0 at the half.
Quarterback Chris Vargas threw for three TDs for the game, two of which went to Nate Pichardo. Jizzah Herring had a 40-yard scoring run, and Jeremiah Matteo-Mora sealed the game when he hauled in a 45-yard TD. Leonardo, Herring and Jay Vasquez were the top runners for Lawrence.
Defensively, Chase Mustapha came away with an interception, and Will Lavelle had a monster game at linebacker.
But, according to the coach, there was a clear MVP of the game.
“It was the offensive line,” said Ryan Mustapha. “They dominated the game.”
Mustapha doesn’t know much about his team’s semifinal opponent from Chicago, only that it won its first-round game 13-12 over a team from New Jersey.
