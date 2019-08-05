Twice during the Massachusetts Legion state tournament, Lawrence Post 15 brought Jairo Vasquez on in relief. Twice, fans and players from the opposing team seemed to have rising energy levels, with an overwhelming sense of pride that they had forced Lawrence’s starters out of the game, and the momentum was on their side.
Both times, there were smirks and giggles from Lawrence fans across the field, like they had a secret that the opposition didn’t quite know yet.
They would soon, though.
When Vasquez popped catcher Henry Checo’s mitt for the first time, his opponents became very aware of what they were up against. Soon, adversaries from across New England might find out, too, with Vasquez one of the go-to stars on the state champion Post 15 team that kicks off its regional tournament run on Wednesday.
“Jairo is the bulldog,” Lawrence coach Julio Ramos said after his team’s state championship triumph. “He’s pretty much lights out.”
Vasquez starred on the Lawrence High team and was an Eagle-Tribune All-Star as a senior in 2018. Then, he says he was throwing about 87 miles per hour, maximum.
After playing as a freshman at New Mexico Junior College, Vasquez’s max is 92, and he’s consistently hurling around 89-90. There hasn’t really been a big change, he said, but he’s just trusted in his process and continued to improve every day.
“Honestly, I’ve just kept doing my routine, my running, getting stronger in the weight room and eating the right stuff,” Vasquez said. “I just try to bring 100% effort in everything I do.”
That all-out effort is evident in Vasquez’s tenacious approach on the mound. He fears no batter, and will take each one on with no hesitation.
It’s why Ramos calls him the team’s bulldog. It’s why Legion state tournament MVP Miguel Matos, another one of Lawrence’s top pitchers, said Vasquez is his role model. But it hasn’t always been cut and dry, especially over the past year.
On the surface, Vasquez’s 6-3 season for NMJC looks good. He had 72 strikeouts in 61.1 innings, but hit a midseason slump, in which he said he dealt with mental issues that were preventing him from pitching at his best.
“I was just trying to do too much instead of keeping it simple and letting the rest take care of itself,” Vasquez said. “Thanks to God and the people who were able to help me, I was able to get back up and finish off the season strong.”
He rediscovered his top form, and has carried that over into the summer. He was incredible in relief duty during the state tournament, tossing 6.2 innings, allowing just one hit and striking out 11 batters. Only one run scored while he was pitching, and it was a runner on third that he had inherited.
Vasquez was so good that, after his relief appearance against coach Jake Obid and Ashland in the state championship, Obid had the highest of praise for the pitcher.
“He’s the best pitcher I’ve ever seen,” Obid said. “Seriously. He was unbelievable.”
Vasquez said receiving a compliment like that means a lot, but the team-oriented pitcher has never pointed to himself as anything more than a part of something bigger than one person. That’s sort of been the theme with this Lawrence team.
However, the pitcher does have goals that fall in line with the level of praise people like Obis have heaped onto him. Those goals include potentially getting drafted to play professional baseball after his second year at NMJC.
Vasquez is hopeful, and if it doesn’t work out right away, he aims to land a spot at a top-notch college program. But, the chance to represent Lawrence in the pros is something he dreams of having.
“A lot of people here work very hard and sacrifice everything they can for a better future,” Vasquez said. “We have close friends like Elvis Peralta and Leon Paulino, and knowing they’re playing at the professional level is very exciting. It makes you feel proud of where you come from and the people that are around you, because they’re doing big things. It makes you shoot higher.”
That all may be down the road, but for now, Vasquez is more concerned with the issue at hand.
It starts with Nashua’s Legion team on Wednesday, as Lawrence looks to make even more history after its first ever state title.
“It’s been really cool to do this, knowing that in the past years nobody has gone this far,” Vasquez said. “After all the work we’ve put in, now it’s time for us to really show people what Lawrence is really about on the diamond.”
Northeast Regional Tournament Schedule
Wed., Aug. 7
Fitton Field, College of the Holy Cross, Worcester
9:30 a.m. — Cumberland, R.I. vs. Stamford, CT
11:30 a.m. — Southington, CT vs. Brattleboro, VT
4:30 p.m. — Lawrence, MA vs. Nashua, N.H.
6:30 p.m. — Shrewsbury, MA vs. Hampden, ME
