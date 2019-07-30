Lawrence's winning run comes to an end

MILFORD — After three straight exhilarating performances, Lawrence laid an egg.
But, because of its three-win start in the state Legion tournament, Post 15 had already qualified for the final on Wednesday night in Milford.
Lawrence got buried by Ashland Legion, 14-6, in a game that lasted nearly three hours and saw Lawrence commit seven errors.
“It wasn’t our night from the start,” said Lawrence coach Julio Ramos. “We didn’t get home until 2:45 a.m. from Monday night and we were tired. All of us. But, we have to give them credit, because they were outstanding.”
Ashland knocked around eight hits and was aided by six walks and three hit batsmen. The big inning for Ashland was the fourth, when it scored six runs as Lawrence commit two errors in the infield.
Meanwhile, the standout of the game was Dominic Cavanaugh, who went six innings, striking out only one but keeping Lawrence batters off-balance.
Lawrence starter Fran Minaya went three-plus innings before the difficult fourth frame came, in which the two errors were committed, including one by him. Armani Paulino pitched the rest of the game, going solid over the final three-plus innings, again falling victim to errors and walks (five total).
Kebler Peralta and Luis Colon led Lawrence with two hits apiece. Lawrence left 13 men on base, having chances but not coming through.
Ramos smiled when asked about his starting pitcher for the championship game, saying, “The committee. We will be using a few guys. We’re assuming whoever we play will have to do the same thing. We’re going to have to hit to win.”
Lawrence will play for the state Legion championship on Wednesday night at 7:30 p.m. against the winner of Ashland and Sandwich, who play for the other spot in the final at 5 p.m. at Fino Field in Milford.
