MIKAYLA RIVERA, Catcher/third base
Future plans: Wentworth, engineering/softball
Coach John Delaney: “Mikayla was a special player for us. She was a 4-year starter and 3-time MVC all-star. She was a quiet leader but showed her leadership by how she practiced and played the game. She is the type of player who would run through a wall to make a play.”
JOICEMARY GUERRA, Pitcher/outfield
Future plans: Becker College, Veterinary Medicine/softball
Coach John Delaney: “Joice was a special player for us. She was very talented who can hit with power and had great speed. She was our best baserunner the past few years. What I will miss the most about her is she always came to practice with a smile and kept the team loose, no matter if things were going good or not.”
TAYLOR ABDULLA, First base
Future plans: Merrimack or Bridgewater State, psychology or criminal justice
Coach John Delaney: “Taylor was a two-year starter for us at first base who played hard and would do whatever it took to win. She hated to lose but always had a good attitude and would also keep the team loose. She was a defensive standout at first base who was a wall at that position — nothing would go by her.”
MARIA LOPEZ, Center field
Future plans: Northern Essex, Criminal Justice/Softball
Coach John Delaney: “Maria would be a two-time MVC all-star. She has a cannon for an arm. Not many teams would take the extra base on her. I think she is one of the top outfielders in the MVC. She makes good contact with power and I never saw her without a smile.”
